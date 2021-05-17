BioLargo Q1 2021 Quarterly Report Highlights Improving Balance Sheet and Status of PFAS Commercial Pilots in Emerging Multi-Billion Dollar Market

Investor Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 4:30pm ET

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC today for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (www.biolargo.com/sec-filings). The company has summarized some of the most important points from the report for its investors and provided insights into its strategy for expanding sales of its environmental technologies in existing and new market segments through 2021.

The company also announced an investor webcast to be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 1:30 pm Pacific / 4:30 pm Eastern, at the following link, open to the public: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/41343

BioLargo investors are also encouraged to attend the company's online-only Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 15, 2021, the details of which can be found at www.biolargoreport.com.

Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo said, "We are now in a strong cash position, have reliable financing resources, and have retired all but $456,000 of our convertible debt. With our financial condition continuing to improve, our team of highly qualified engineers, scientists, and business professionals are uniquely positioned to commercialize our expanding portfolio of innovative environmental technologies, like our AEC system that removes PFAS chemicals from drinking water."

According to Environmental Business International, the market for PFAS treatment, which BioLargo's new AEC technology aims to address, will grow to be an $80+ billion market in the US over the next few years, and that there are more than 200 contaminated military sites which urgently require PFAS remediation. Mr. Calvert commented, "Our hard work to develop and commercialize an economical and eco-conscious solution to this huge problem puts us ahead of the curve to address this burgeoning market. Our PFAS remediation technology represents a massive and timely commercial opportunity, with its first commercial pilots starting soon."

Financial highlights from the 10-Q:

Consolidated revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $571,000, a 30% increase compared to the prior year's period.

Due in large part to an almost 90% decrease in interest expense as a result of payment and conversion of debt instruments, the company's net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021, decreased by 28% as compared to the prior year's period.

In 2021, the company has retired $650,000 in debt. Since December 31, 2019, the company has reduced its debt by over $3.6 million. Other than debt owed by its partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical, only SBA/PPP loans and fixed-price convertible debt now remain on BioLargo's balance sheet. Of the fixed price convertible debt, we are currently negotiating the payoff and partial conversion of the $406,000 due in August 2021, and $50,000 is due in two years.

As a result of the company's improved balance sheet, its total stockholder equity is now approximately $772,000. Management expects this trend will be critical to the company as it continues to evaluate the opportunity to uplist its stock to a national stock exchange.

Commercial, operational, and R&D highlights:

Established a partnership with Garratt-Callahan, a national industrial water treatment company, to develop and sell custom wastewater treatment and recycling equipment. This dynamic partnership is expanding to include the sales of other BioLargo products and services to Garratt-Callahan customers.

The first commercial-scale unit of the company's Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) water treatment technology began a pilot project at a municipal wastewater treatment plant near Montral, Qubec.

BioLargo's treatment technology for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) underwent a technical advancement, which was the subject of a recently submitted patent application, that improves the lifespan of the AEC's membranes and the technology's overall commercial outlook.

The company is working with prospective partners to plan and schedule the first commercial pilots for the AEC technology as soon as possible.

BioLargo Engineering's project backlog grew to a value of over $2 million, to be executed over the next 12-18 months.

ONM Environmental added a new air quality control product technology called EcoMist, a technology that sprays trash bins with odor control product during trash collection.

