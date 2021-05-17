Alithya Named Eagle Award Winner for Excellence in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Deployments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alithya Named Eagle Award Winner for Excellence in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Deployments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 17, 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,000 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise cloud solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, is proud to be the recipient of the Eagle Award, honoring Microsoft partners who demonstrate excellence in Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer adds. The prestigious award recognizes those who 'dare to soar and set new standards' in Microsoft Dynamics 365.

With more than 1,500 successful deployments, and as one of the largest resellers of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Alithya has helped more than 500 global companies streamline operations, enhance service levels, and realize more profitable sales channels. Alithya's strategy-through-execution expertise helps customers harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in order to leverage innovative ERP, CRM, BI, and digital on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

Quote by Russell Smith, President, Alithya US:
"Alithya puts customers first, and as a result they trust us with their transformational IT projects. In addition to being recognized for our achievements within a select group of certified Microsoft partners, this Eagle Award is a continued testament to the level of confidence that our customers have placed in Alithya's expertise."

About the Eagle Awards
The Eagle Awards are presented to Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners who raise the bar in terms of customer adds. The award is one of several recognition programs honoring the achievements and innovations of Microsoft partners worldwide, who collectively generate close to $1 trillion in revenues from Microsoft technology.

About Alithya
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-named-eagle-award-winner-for-excellence-in-microsoft-dynamics-365-deployments-301292679.html

SOURCE Alithya

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment