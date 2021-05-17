Dolphin Entertainment's NFT Division Partners With Top Chefs to Create Collectible Recipe Card System

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / The new NFT Division of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), Dolphin Digital Studios, announced today it will enter into a new category of NFTs: Culinary. The company has begun producing a first of its kind, Non Fungible Token (NFT) Collectible Recipe Card system which will debut with some of the most important culinary figures in the country, in collaboration with chefs Nina Compton, Hugh Acheson, Marc Forgione, Dale Talde and Ludo Lefebvre, to name a few. Each partner chef in this and future Recipe Card NFT programs will create exclusive, seasonally inspired recipes that will come to life with visually stunning digital 3D art pieces that will be exclusive to the consumers who buy the NFTs.

For the Recipe NFTs project, Dolphin Entertainment tapped its subsidiary, The Door | idea house, one of the top lifestyle, culinary and hospitality public relations and marketing agencies in the country. The Door identified the first group of chefs for the project, that includes nationally recognized Iron Chef Marc Forgione, chef/owner of Restaurant Marc Forgione and Peasant in New York; Hugh Acheson, former "Top Chef" judge and chef/owner of 5&10 located in Athens, GA, Empire State South and by George; Dale Talde three-time cheftestant on "Top Chef" and chef/owner of Esquire magazine's "Best Restaurant 2020" for his Tarrytown, New York-based Goosefeather; James Beard Award winner Nina Compton Chef/Owner of Compre Lapin and Bywater American Bistro in New Orleans; and, the acclaimed French chef Ludo Lefebvre, chef/owner of Petit Trois and one of the most influential chefs in the Los Angeles dining scene.

"We couldn't be more excited to have the culinary industry, for which we have great respect, represent our next significant vertical with NFTs, as it is a major ingredient of the Dolphin Entertainment family," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Creating a Recipe Card NFT program is a natural extension of our NFT slate from Dolphin Digital Studios as we've always viewed epicurean contributions as bonafide works of art."

Each Recipe Card NFT drop from one of world's most acclaimed chefs and food personalities will include a 1-of-1 animated recipe card connected to "In Real Life" (IRLs) elements that are only unlockable only by the owner. These potential experiences may include; live video cook along opportunities with the chef, signed merchandise and cookbooks, future collaboration on additional recipes; and, exclusive restaurant reservations and at home meal experiences via WeFeast.

The drops are currently being created and the first offerings are expected to go live during the third quarter.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division, Dolphin Digital Studios, is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com: