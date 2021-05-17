Table Trac Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial Results

Income before taxes for the first quarter of 2021 was $828,507 compared to $18,806 in 2020, an increase of approximately $810,000.

Ongoing maintenance revenue increased from $710,827 in 2020 to $783,920 in 2021, an increase of approximately 10% due to an increasing number of maintenance customers.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was approximately $836,000 compared to approximately $32,700 in 2020.

The Company installed three new CasinoTrac systems for three new customers. Our Australian reseller installed our system into 57 new customer locations. The company currently has nine system installations in backlog.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:





For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020 Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:







Net income (loss) to common stockholders

$ 616,007

$ (10,194) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

4,500,672

4,486,788 Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.14

$ (0.00) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

4,505,132

4,486,788 Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.14

$ (0.00)











About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as in Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877

