Ketchum Promotes Agency Veteran Jamey Peters to Chief Client Operations Officer, North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 17, 2021

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamey Peters, partner and managing director at leading global communications consultancy Ketchum, has been promoted to the new role of chief client operations officer for North America, effective immediately.

Reporting to North America president Neera Chaudhary and working in partnership with global president of client experience Michael O'Brien, Peters will oversee client operations, the client experience and client excellence in the region. He will be tasked with elevating and optimizing the client experience, engaging the firm's industry and specialty communications services, and operationalizing the agency's proprietary consultancy framework to deliver consistently exceptional service and the high client satisfaction and long tenure Ketchum is known for in North America.

"Jamey is one of our most respected and experienced client counselors, who is equally adept at onboarding new engagements as he is nurturing our longest-standing client relationships. He speaks their language, he understands their pain points, he pinpoints unforeseen opportunities, and he expertly builds and develops teams to deliver the outstanding client service Ketchum is known for," said Chaudhary. "Jamey's commitment to client excellence reflects the high standards we set for ourselves as a firm, and I'm thrilled he'll be leading our focus on elevating the client experience across our largest region."

Peters joined Ketchum in 2004 as a VP of media relations and has since held a number of roles, including overseeing the firm's operations in Dallas, Atlanta and Raleigh prior to the firm's 2018 shift to a single P&L in North America. Since that time, Peters has served as a member of Ketchum's senior leadership team in North America as managing director overseeing the firm's Automotive, Energy & Manufacturing; Retail; Financial & Professional Services; and Travel, Hospitality & Leisure sectors a role he will continue to hold as he assumes his new chief client operations officer responsibilities.

"I am regularly inspired by the drive of Ketchum teams to deliver astute counsel, award-winning creative thinking and true partnerships, which help our clients achieve their business goals," said Peters. "I look at this opportunity with a great deal of optimism as I work with fellow colleagues to develop new approaches to enhance and sustain Ketchum as the leading communications consultancy."

Prior to his nearly two decades with Ketchum, Peters worked in both corporate and not-for-profit settings. He spent seven years with energy giant Southern Company, first with Georgia Power, and later with Mirant. Peters covered Mirant's media, financial, issues management and internal communications in the U.S. as well as Caribbean, European and Asian operations. He began his career at the American Red Cross after receiving a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University.

About Ketchum
The winner of 105 Cannes Lions and PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the most creatively awarded firm in our industry. We're equal parts human-centered and business-focused, empathetic and intelligent. As a global communications consultancy, we combine the deep industry and specialty expertise of boutique firms with global reach to find unexpected connections that lead to lasting relationships and work that matters. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ketchum-promotes-agency-veteran-jamey-peters-to-chief-client-operations-officer-north-america-301292687.html

SOURCE Ketchum

