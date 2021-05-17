Cub Energy Announces Commencement of Power Generation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB), a Ukraine-focused power and energy company, announces that its 100% owned subsidiary, Tysagaz LLC ("Tysagaz"), has commenced commercial production of its Jenbacher gas power generation units in western Ukraine.

"Cub is pleased to report it has successfully executed on its power generation plan and has had over ten days of sales into the local power grid," Patrick McGrath, Interim CEO of Cub stated. "I would like to thank the Cub team members for their work in bringing the project to fruition and maximizing the value of our RK field. We'll continue to review additional opportunities in the energy and power sectors."

The Jenbacher power units are converting natural gas produced from the RK field into power that is being sold into the local power grid. The Jenbacher units can also utilize gas from the nearby pipeline. The power generation units have the capacity to produce as much as 3 megawatts ("MW") per hour of power. The local power rates are approximately $73/MW per hour and subject to local market fluctuations.

The Company also announces the appointment of Patrick McGrath as Chairman of the Company. Mr. McGrath is currently the Interim CEO and a Director.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSX-V: KUB) is a power and upstream oil and gas company. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to increase value in its undeveloped land base, creating and further building a portfolio of producing power and oil and gas assets within a high pricing environment.

