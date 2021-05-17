Logo
Cinedigm Adds Popular Anime Franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! To New Pluto TV En Español Category

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the popular anime brand Yu-Gi-Oh! is included in Pluto TV's newly updated and expanded category, Pluto TV en espaol, which launched earlier this month. With this expansion, Pluto TV has doubled their Spanish language channel lineup, resulting in a diverse offering of over 40 channels now being featured in the category. While the Yu-Gi-Oh! channel on Pluto TV remains a popular channel in their gaming and anime category, the Yu-Gi-Oh! en espaol channel is featured within the new Pluto TV en espaol category and includes all five seasons of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! series, as well as season one of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, which has aired in more than 90 countries, has shown itself to have a broad cross-cultural appeal. As one of the most successful franchises of all time, Yu-Gi-Oh! has spawned seven television series and a trio of movies. Based on the collectible trading card game, the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise still ranks among the most popular animated programming in the world.

In a nod to the shifting streaming landscape, Cinedigm and Pluto TV partnered in 2020 to launch the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, which bypassed broadcast and other windows in the United States, Latin America, and beyond to make its debut on Pluto TV. At the same time, Cinedigm announced a partnership with Pluto TV to bring a Yu-Gi-Oh! branded channel to the streaming platform in both the United States and Latin America.

Pluto TV's free to stream channels have reshaped streaming content, with over 43 million global active monthly viewers. Pluto TV en espaol will be comprised of over 40 free to stream channels, with 20,000 hours of Spanish speaking content from hit television shows, favorite movies, news, sports, realities and more -- now totaling one fifth of Pluto TV's overall channel lineup. The content being offered is split between dubbed and Spanish-original language content, with a higher percentage of the latter.

"Yu-Gi-Oh! is such a popular and beloved series that we're excited to be a launch partner with Pluto TV on this important and necessary initiative," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer and Head of Digital Sales at Cinedigm. "Pluto TV en espaol has given us the opportunity to open up this incredible series to an underserved and thriving streaming audience."

Cinedigm continues to be a home for a diverse mix of enthusiast content all focused around a core mission of entertaining the world through a portfolio of fan-centric destinations. An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love.

Watch the Yu-Gi-Oh! en espaol channel here: https://pluto.tv/live-tv/yu-gi-oh-en-espanol

ABOUT Yu-Gi-Oh!

A true global phenomenon and perennial fan favorite, the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime brand ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing media franchises of all time. Celebrating over 20 years and amassing a fervent following, the brand continues to flourish with each new series and expansion. To date, fans have engaged by reading the Manga, watching more than 900 Yu-Gi-Oh! anime episodes, and downloading over 100 million times the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links mobile game. Fans also have supported the brand at the box office and by playing with and purchasing record-breaking 25.1 billion+ units of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME! With a robust slate of new content, games, and merchandise planned for release in 2021 and beyond, the future is bright for this anime franchise continuing to engage and entertain audiences globally.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels, and technology services to the world's largest media, technology, and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT PLUTO TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020's Most Innovative Companies, Pluto TV has a global audience of over 43 million monthly active users and an international footprint that spans three continents and 25 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

CONTACTS
DKC Public Relations | [email protected]
Jodi Lederman | [email protected]
Kaitlin Hargrove | [email protected]

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647279/Cinedigm-Adds-Popular-Anime-Franchise-Yu-Gi-Oh-To-New-Pluto-TV-En-Espaol-Category

img.ashx?id=647279
