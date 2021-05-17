Logo
Norwegian Prima Debuts as Brand's Most In-Demand Vessel with Record-Breaking Sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

- First of Six Next-Generation Vessels Sets Single-Best Booking Day and Best Initial Booking Week Sales in the Company's 54-Year History -

-Norwegian Cruise Line's Record-Breaking Sales Demonstrate Strong Demand for Cruise Travel -

PR Newswire

MIAMI, May 17, 2021

MIAMI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is once again breaking the boundaries of conventional cruising and vacation experiences, with the reveal of Norwegian Prima, which has become the Brand's most in-demand ship ever, with record bookings on the first day and week of sales.

For the first time, the Cruise Line relocated all 107 Haven suites to the aft, providing endless ocean views and even more exclusivity. Nearly 20 percent of bookings are for The Haven suites, indicating the desire for top-of-the-line experiences.

With voyages beginning August 2022, Norwegian Prima, the first of six ships within NCL's all new Prima Class, will offer guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, and Brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach and Oceanwalk.

"Every aspect of Norwegian Prima, from bow-to-stern, was conceptualized with the guest in mind," said Norwegian Cruise Line's President and CEO Harry Sommer. "With this world-class ship, we are providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of experiences that go beyond expectation. Our record-breaking sales are a clear indicator of our guests' excitement to return to the ocean and of the significant demand for a premium vacation experience."

Norwegian Prima will not only offer the largest variety of suite categories available at sea but will also boast a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL's ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept. The Haven will feature an expansive sundeck, a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and an outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

"Norwegian Prima is already proving to be a gamechanger for NCL," added Sommer. "Norwegian Bliss, which debuted in 2018 and boasted our biggest booking day ever during her unveiling, has been outpaced by Norwegian Prima, which has doubled the prior record. In addition, nearly 20 percent of bookings are for our Haven suites, indicating the desire for top-of-the-line experiences."

For additional details and a list of itineraries, rendered images and video content of the all-new Norwegian Prima, please click here.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

Norwegian Prima has become Norwegian Cruise Lines most in-demand ship ever, with record bookings on the first day and week of sales demonstrating strong demand for cruise travel.

Norwegian Prima will offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, and Brand-first experiences including two infinity pools, one located on each side of the ship and close to the water line, an industry-design first, on Infinity Beach.

Norwegian Cruise Line (PRNewsFoto/Norwegian Cruise Line) (PRNewsFoto/Norwegian Cruise Line)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwegian-prima-debuts-as-brands-most-in-demand-vessel-with-record-breaking-sales-301292656.html

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

