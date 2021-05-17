Diebold Nixdorf President and CEO Gerrard Schmid to Participate in 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce across the financial and retail industries, announced today that Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, will participate in the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. In a virtual "fireside chat" discussion, Schmid will discuss how the company is transforming its business model to create stakeholder value and generate significantly stronger free cash flow, while leveraging its competitive differentiation for growth.

The discussion will begin at 2:55 p.m. ET on Wed., May 26. A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed on Diebold Nixdorf's investor relations website at https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the broadcast will also be available on this site.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Twitter: twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-F

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-president-and-ceo-gerrard-schmid-to-participate-in-49th-annual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301292668.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated