Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Nobel29 Resources Corp.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (

TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Nobel29 Resources Corp. (TSXv: NBLC) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage). Zimtu shall receive $8333 per month for a period of 12 months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Nobel29 Resources

Nobel29, via an option agreement, holds interests in the Algarrobo IOCG Copper Project (the "Project"), located in the coastal IOCG (Iron, Oxide, Copper, Gold) belt in northern Chile, approximately 25 km from the port of Caldera on the Pacific Ocean. Pursuant to an option agreement, Nobel29 can exercise its option and acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Project. For more information, please visit: https://nobel-resources.com

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647718/Zimtu-Capital-Corp-Announces-Contract-with-Nobel29-Resources-Corp

