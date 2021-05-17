Logo
Glenbriar Announces Closing of Financing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:GTI.X) announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company raised proceeds of $199,999.98 through the sale of 6,666,665 units. The Company paid finders fees to a qualified finder of $12,000 and issued 400,000 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units.

Each unit consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share until May 7, 2023.

Securities issued are subject to trading restrictions of 4 months and a day until September 7, 2021. The net proceeds of the Financing will be used to pay existing debts.

For further information, please contact:
Doug Taylor, CEO
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (778) 724-1301
E-mail: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Glenbriar Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647723/Glenbriar-Announces-Closing-of-Financing

