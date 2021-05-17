Atalan Capital Partners, LP Buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Sells Zendesk Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp

New Purchases: WAB, V, ETWO, MSCI, UBER, BLDR, AEO, GDS,

WAB, V, ETWO, MSCI, UBER, BLDR, AEO, GDS, Added Positions: ADBE, WLTW, TDG, ATUS, MCO,

ADBE, WLTW, TDG, ATUS, MCO, Reduced Positions: LBRDK, VRSN, LKQ, EB,

LBRDK, VRSN, LKQ, EB, Sold Out: ZEN, VRNS, FIS, QSR,

Investment company Atalan Capital Partners, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, MSCI Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Zendesk Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalan Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Atalan Capital Partners, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 505,000 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 295,000 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.50% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 215,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.65% Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 1,410,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 727,452 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.68%

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.417500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 7,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $456.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 167,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 1,265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.705200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $589.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35.68%. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $163.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.66%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 727,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 23.35%. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.76%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 472,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in LKQ Corp by 21.49%. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 26.31%. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 1,981,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.