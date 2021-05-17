Atalan Capital Partners, LP Buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Visa Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Sells Zendesk Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp

- New Purchases: WAB, V, ETWO, MSCI, UBER, BLDR, AEO, GDS,
- Added Positions: ADBE, WLTW, TDG, ATUS, MCO,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDK, VRSN, LKQ, EB,
- Sold Out: ZEN, VRNS, FIS, QSR,
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 505,000 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 295,000 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.50%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 215,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.65%
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 1,410,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 727,452 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.68%
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $80.417500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 1,410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 390,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 7,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $456.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 167,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 1,265,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.705200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $589.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.Sold Out: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35.68%. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $163.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.66%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 727,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 23.35%. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.76%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 472,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in LKQ Corp by 21.49%. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 26.31%. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Atalan Capital Partners, LP still held 1,981,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.
