Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Fortis Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: CVE, DCBO, WFG, O, COST, BTG, BBU, SYF, VFF, IFF, HEXO, CCI, MDNA, BEPC, SII, DG, VRTX, LNC, CMG, KKR, STZ, AKAM, ATVI, WDC, SEE, TWTR, SPGI, CWST,

CVE, DCBO, WFG, O, COST, BTG, BBU, SYF, VFF, IFF, HEXO, CCI, MDNA, BEPC, SII, DG, VRTX, LNC, CMG, KKR, STZ, AKAM, ATVI, WDC, SEE, TWTR, SPGI, CWST, Added Positions: SJR, BMO, AQN, ERF, TD, CIXX, TRI, LSPD, CGC, BNS, NEE, WPM, TRP, KGC, TECK, PM, BLK, GOLD, ABBV, NTR, RTX, AMT, TU, PAAS, QSR, NEM, CM, SWK, KO, CVX, BMY, HD, BCE, PLD, CMS, USB, MRK, DUK, MCD, SRE, TFC, PG, TGT, VFC, APD, T, AWK, TSLA, DLR, COP, GILD, PEP, CMCSA, TXN, AVB, FDX, BXP, MDLZ, LMT, MAG, DIS, CVS, NVDA, EGO, BKR, SO, SAND, IMO, MPC, J, CIGI, TMUS, MAS, UPS, PEG, SNPS, NLOK, MCHP, MU, PYPL,

SJR, BMO, AQN, ERF, TD, CIXX, TRI, LSPD, CGC, BNS, NEE, WPM, TRP, KGC, TECK, PM, BLK, GOLD, ABBV, NTR, RTX, AMT, TU, PAAS, QSR, NEM, CM, SWK, KO, CVX, BMY, HD, BCE, PLD, CMS, USB, MRK, DUK, MCD, SRE, TFC, PG, TGT, VFC, APD, T, AWK, TSLA, DLR, COP, GILD, PEP, CMCSA, TXN, AVB, FDX, BXP, MDLZ, LMT, MAG, DIS, CVS, NVDA, EGO, BKR, SO, SAND, IMO, MPC, J, CIGI, TMUS, MAS, UPS, PEG, SNPS, NLOK, MCHP, MU, PYPL, Reduced Positions: FTS, RY, SHOP, BIP, SLF, OTEX, MEOH, WCN, AEM, CP, ENB, WMT, BHC, TFII, BAM, CNQ, GRP.U, PRMW, MGA, MO, UNP, MFC, DD, SU, RCI, LOW, PBA, CF, JCI, LEG, ABST, STN, QCOM, ADM, SSRM, MDT, NOA, TAC, BAC, WM, MS, WFC, RBA, NYCB, MMM, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, AGI, MSFT, JPM, VTRS, AAPL, PFE, DOOO, CTSH, ADI, GOOG, NXE, SPG, KMB, EXC, XOM, HIG, PEAK, NOW, FB, V, WLTW, HBM, FNV, HPE, INVH, ACN, TSN, SKX, AMD, BK, MCO, JNJ, IP, GOOGL, VZ, BRK.B, CAT, FISV, WH, ALL, BA, CI, C, GLW, FFIV, NFLX, NOC, CRM, UNH,

FTS, RY, SHOP, BIP, SLF, OTEX, MEOH, WCN, AEM, CP, ENB, WMT, BHC, TFII, BAM, CNQ, GRP.U, PRMW, MGA, MO, UNP, MFC, DD, SU, RCI, LOW, PBA, CF, JCI, LEG, ABST, STN, QCOM, ADM, SSRM, MDT, NOA, TAC, BAC, WM, MS, WFC, RBA, NYCB, MMM, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, AGI, MSFT, JPM, VTRS, AAPL, PFE, DOOO, CTSH, ADI, GOOG, NXE, SPG, KMB, EXC, XOM, HIG, PEAK, NOW, FB, V, WLTW, HBM, FNV, HPE, INVH, ACN, TSN, SKX, AMD, BK, MCO, JNJ, IP, GOOGL, VZ, BRK.B, CAT, FISV, WH, ALL, BA, CI, C, GLW, FFIV, NFLX, NOC, CRM, UNH, Sold Out: OSB, BPY, GS, OR, BEP, BBY, KR, GD, AES, LLY, REG, YUM, GIL, TRQ, SLB, GM, GPN, COF, SUM, MET, WY, TTWO, DLTR, ALXN, DAL, PWR, MTZ,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Intact Investment Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Shaw Communications Inc, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Cenovus Energy Inc, Enerplus Corp, sells Fortis Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Sun Life Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intact Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Intact Investment Management Inc. owns 234 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intact+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,218,901 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 3,650,318 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,278,743 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.82% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 4,286,316 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 955,853 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.11%

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,893,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 186,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.059200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in B2Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 830,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,800,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,278,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 77.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,188,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 336.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,638,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CI Financial Corp by 887.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,183,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 490,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 72.11%. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Intact Investment Management Inc. still held 290,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.11%. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Intact Investment Management Inc. still held 955,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.