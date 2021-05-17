Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Fortis Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: CVE, DCBO, WFG, O, COST, BTG, BBU, SYF, VFF, IFF, HEXO, CCI, MDNA, BEPC, SII, DG, VRTX, LNC, CMG, KKR, STZ, AKAM, ATVI, WDC, SEE, TWTR, SPGI, CWST,
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,218,901 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 3,650,318 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,278,743 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.82%
- Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 4,286,316 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 955,853 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.11%
Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,893,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Docebo Inc (DCBO)
Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 186,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.059200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in B2Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 830,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,800,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,278,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 77.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,188,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)
Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 336.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,638,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)
Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CI Financial Corp by 887.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,183,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 490,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.Reduced: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 72.11%. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Intact Investment Management Inc. still held 290,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.11%. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Intact Investment Management Inc. still held 955,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.
