Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Fortis Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Sells Fortis Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Intact Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Shaw Communications Inc, Bank of Montreal, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Cenovus Energy Inc, Enerplus Corp, sells Fortis Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Sun Life Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intact Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Intact Investment Management Inc. owns 234 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intact+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,218,901 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
  2. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 3,650,318 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
  3. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,278,743 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.82%
  4. Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 4,286,316 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
  5. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 955,853 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.11%
New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,893,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Docebo Inc (DCBO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 186,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.059200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in B2Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.320100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 830,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,800,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,278,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 77.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,188,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Enerplus Corp by 336.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.11 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,638,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CI Financial Corp by 887.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,183,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 490,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Reduced: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Fortis Inc by 72.11%. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Intact Investment Management Inc. still held 290,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.11%. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Intact Investment Management Inc. still held 955,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:

1. INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider