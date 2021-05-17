Covalent Partners LLC Buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV

- New Purchases: BSN, MAAC, DHI, CCVI.U, TMAC, BBCP, HHC, TZPS, FTAAU, ITHX, CRC, NXU.U, FSNB.U,
- Added Positions: CNR, MVBF, UFPI,
- Reduced Positions: NEX,
- Sold Out: SVAC, MAACU, CCIV, CRSA, PXD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Covalent Partners LLC
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 60,000 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 130,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio.
- Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN) - 328,200 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC) - 300,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 54,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.33%. The holding were 328,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.007900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 180,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Music Acquisition Corp (TMAC)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Music Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)
Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in MVB Financial Corp by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5.Sold Out: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAACU)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.77.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.
