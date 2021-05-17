Covalent Partners LLC Buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Covalent Partners LLC Buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Waltham, MA, based Investment company Covalent Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Music Acquisition Corp, sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Crescent Acquisition Corp, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalent Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Covalent Partners LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covalent Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalent+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covalent Partners LLC
  1. UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 60,000 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  2. Carnival Corp (CCL) - 130,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN) - 328,200 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC) - 300,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 54,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.33%. The holding were 328,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.007900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 180,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Music Acquisition Corp (TMAC)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Music Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MVB Financial Corp (MVBF)

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in MVB Financial Corp by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5.

Sold Out: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAACU)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covalent Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Covalent Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covalent Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covalent Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covalent Partners LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider