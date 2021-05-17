Covalent Partners LLC Buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV

New Purchases: BSN, MAAC, DHI, CCVI.U, TMAC, BBCP, HHC, TZPS, FTAAU, ITHX, CRC, NXU.U, FSNB.U,

BSN, MAAC, DHI, CCVI.U, TMAC, BBCP, HHC, TZPS, FTAAU, ITHX, CRC, NXU.U, FSNB.U, Added Positions: CNR, MVBF, UFPI,

CNR, MVBF, UFPI, Reduced Positions: NEX,

NEX, Sold Out: SVAC, MAACU, CCIV, CRSA, PXD,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Covalent Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Music Acquisition Corp, sells Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Crescent Acquisition Corp, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalent Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Covalent Partners LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 60,000 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Carnival Corp (CCL) - 130,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN) - 328,200 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC) - 300,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 54,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.33%. The holding were 328,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.007900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 180,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Music Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.85 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in MVB Financial Corp by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $35.99, with an estimated average price of $27.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.