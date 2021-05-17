Boothbay Fund Management, Llc Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Boothbay Fund Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Allot, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Boothbay Fund Management, Llc owns 970 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Denbury Inc (DEN) - 737,915 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,953 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.57% Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 672,150 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Allot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 701,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 931,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 360,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.952500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 809,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 804,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 763,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 410.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 685,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 267.57%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 372.06%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 70,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 387.76%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.402500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 377.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 119,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.

Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.