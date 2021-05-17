Boothbay Fund Management, Llc Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: ALLT, LEGOU, TS, SGAM, MIT.U, BSN, POST, YETI, FIS, HOME, IT, RMD, LITE, BPFH, PMBC, RCII, AAC.U, TSIBU, FIVN, ABC, PTVCB, ACII.U, CLAA.U, MODV, TLRY, TLRY, AVB, SPY, TSPQ.U, JWSM.U, CCVI.U, FORM, NWSA, LGACU, SLAMU, ISOS.U, PNTM, SBNY, HYACU, HYACU, FARM, SIMO, ETAC, COOLU, CVII.U, TWNI.U, PSA, FLDM, SRNGU, ASZ.U, CFBK, PBCT, TPX, CENTA, GLPG, MGNX, CRSA, NVSAU, VAQC, FBP, GEF.B, BATRK, CMMB, GOCO, SVFA, BPOP, LEN.B, SSNC, SHC, MOTV.U, SBEAU, LGND, LECO, CASH, ODFL, SVBI, TBBK, VSEC, PRTY, GOAC.U, TEKKU, TLGA.U, RMGCU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, MBAC.U, CNOB, HLF, LUNA, TRNO, CHEF, TME, QS, SCOBU, HIIIU, AUS.U, NSP, COHR, LBAI, PFSW, CROX, PDM, EQBK, EQH, PROS, HCAR, CAP, FOREU, PDOT.U, SDY, OZK, CLGX, NR, WY, VIACA, KAR, RLMD, SQ, LPRO, AACQ, HERAU, KB, POWI, HLT, RSVA, TMKRU, GMTX, BOAS.U, LOKM.U, TWNT.U, BMRN, CATO, EXR, PFBI, RES, R, EPIX, VIRT, YUMC, WTTR, CURO, RFL, AUTL, SUMO, SNOW, CMPS, PRPC.U, APGB.U, FACA.U, DNZ, XLU, BXMT, FBC, LBTYK, ZG, ICLR, LC, MCRB, CTMX, SOGO, DOMO, PAE, ACI, OEPWU, HTPA, DCRNU, ENNVU, CHK, SVOK, COLIU, GLBLU, FSNB.U, QQQ, BC, OFC, CREE, FFIV, FMX, GPS, HOV, STX, SXI, THC, TPL, KDP, MXL, DOOR, AGIO, GRUB, ESQ, ALEC, HARP, ANVS, LRMR, NGAB.U, BFLY, ANAC.U, ATAQU, CPNG, FRXB.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, IWR, TFI, VGT, XLF, ALV, CCMP, EW, ISRG, VHC, PPBI, QMCO, TRI, WWE, SATS, FNV, PMT, ST, VKTX, BOX, BZUN, PK, OVID, ALRN, ZLAB, ODT, REAL, STSA, CABA, PLRX, IMTX, ASO, XPOA.U, LESL, CRC, LOKB.U, HIGA, SKLZ, BOAC, HLAHU, RBLX, KURIU, PICC.U, FTAAU, EJFAU, RXRAU, EWY, HYMB, VTV, SVRA, AEP, ABR, ACLS, BRKR, CCI, FTEK, HIG, HPQ, HRC, IDA, INCY, JACK, STRM, LYV, NTES, SEEL, PBHC, SLG, ACHV, SONY, MTN, WBK, CBIO, FOLD, G, TDC, FTI, BLNK, RILY, ACRX, PARR, PLAY, GMRE, AEYE, TNDM, SHAK, MSGS, DFIN, EOLS, ALLK, BILL, PLTR, BSY, STPK, CAPA, MAAC, DM, STPC.U, XOG, SPGS.U, SNII.U, TZPS, RTPYU, BBBY, BKE, CATY, CCK, DRI, DVN, D, ENIA, ENTG, ESS, NEE, FLS, GES, HAE, VIAV, MGM, TGTX, MKC, NHI, NTAP, NSC, NVO, PCAR, PNFP, RRD, SSB, NLOK, TCBI, TR, XEL, OPK, KRMD, COWN, WFG, APPS, LYB, RGLS, NCLH, PTCT, VLRS, GLPI, COMM, DNOW, XENT, SYF, ELDN, CFG, STOR, BPMC, PFGC, CRSP, CNDT, AYX, FND, JHG, EAF, UPWK, UTZ, NFE, HOTH, FROG, ACET, RIDE, TLS, VYGG, SRSA, ACIC, XL, GOEV, CLIM.U, SLAC.U, GSEVU, HUGS.U, KVSA, GTPBU, FNCH, KVSC, MSDAU, ARKK, HYG, IBB, IGV, IWM, IWS, LQD, TLH, VBR, VHT, XLP, APA, BRN, FNB, HLIT, APTO, MAC, MRO, NOV, NYCB, FRBK, FUSB, EYPT, PRTK, GSIT, CIM, TWO, SRNE, BCLI, IRWD, RENN, ONTX, FI, EIGR, VBLT, EARS, CFRX, RKDA, SPNE, PDSB, BRQS, ACIU, TQB, COGT, MITO, CYCN, SDC, ETWO, HZAC.U, HPK, FAII, ADV, SNPR, OCUP, ARKO, GNOG, AGCB, CLOV, NRACU, MRAC, CHAA.U, VELOU, AMPI.U, FTEV.U, 8AO, GTPAU, CFMS, CRVS, ITRM, CCO,
- Added Positions: BCEI, BCEI, GOOGL, WLTW, BDX, INTC, CEF, MSFT, AZN, BBL, MDT, AVTR, AGNC, EXPE, ELAN, MBB, GOOG, DELL, INFO, TCF, MLVF, CTAS, MRK, OII, LLY, ARRY, ATVI, NFLX, NVDA, ZNGA, FLWS, ALXN, DVA, MCK, MGP, EQIX, XFOR, AES, GDS, SOXX, BRK.B, CPT, RKT, ELY, ERIC, UTHR, OMF, VTR, TWTR, SPOT, AMTBB, NNN, RMBS, SIVB, SEAS, PYPL, VCTR, BIDU, BX, CPRI, LI, CNC, CIEN, SNN, XENE, SHOP, SYBX, AFI, BKR, FOUR, SNRHU, BAX, EXC, FRT, FL, HNGR, EHC, VRTX, WDC, RIVE, CARA, RMR, WBT, CHNG, CGNT, CGNT, BMY, JBLU, LB, PCG, ROP, SYNL, UEIC, EVG, ARMK, PI, IMXI, DT, IMAB, PCVX, EXTR, GILD, PWR, SYK, SUI, TJX, CMRX, HRI, INVH, ARPO, PSTL, STTK, ACAD, CSGP, CMCSA, NUAN, PRGO, SNY, VMC, TFII, DG, GM, FLT, YNDX, NEP, SAGE, CZR, CRBP, ALPN, SRRA, CERC, IFRX, ILPT, LASR, PDD, ORTX, NXTC, DOYU, OTIS, BWMX, DADA, NUVB, AEO, TVTY, APH, NLY, AMAT, BDSI, BAM, CVA, NPO, ELS, FLEX, HSC, IBN, LAD, LOW, MTZ, BLU, PTC, PNBK, RAVN, XPO, VNO, SPB, IRL, MLCO, LULU, IGT, VNET, VSTM, MLND, ADMA, ITCI, IBP, CIO, GDDY, ETSY, CATB, APVO, MREO, PHAS, INMB, TCRR, FOX, NVST, CHPT, CARR, U, VNT, MPLN, CTAQU, GLD, IVE, AON, FOE, ALT, KEY, LPSN, LMNX, MEIP, OMEX, PZZA, DGX, WYNN, ICAD, EDU, DEI, MDGL, GNRC, ARCO, CLVS, BLMN, AKBA, CWEN, PSTG, TWLO, KDMN, GPMT, CNNE, LEVI, FULC, PASG, IAC, PRPB.U, YSG,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, AMZN, CRM, FB, MU, MA, AMD, TMUS, V, AAPL, DISCA, BSX, SEAH.U, INTU, UBER, TPR, NOW, DIS, LH, PANW, MTCH, ENPH, ZEN, STND, RNG, ACA, MRVL, BKNG, MSCI, TRU, RSI, CLDX, FISV, LYFT, AIT, LRCX, MCHP, MCO, UDR, ABBV, MGNI, NVS, KALV, MORF, RUSHB, WH, SONO, CRWD, DBDR, MPWR, WLL, SYNH, AJAX.U, TDG, HZNP, TRIP, ROKU, AVLR, LCYAU, ACTG, HR, HIW, KSS, LSXMA, STRO, OZON, CCV.U, ADI, EQC, PPR, YELP, PRTA, IQV, SAIC, MRUS, PINE, PSTH, KRE, CTO, FVE, LSI, TRMB, HRTG, CRHC.U, ANF, QCOM, SNPS, UIS, CNK, ZGNX, TLYS, SABR, OCUL, OEC, UA, PACK, PLAN, SFTW, BDTX, IEF, TAN, CDNS, CLAR, DXC, ONCT, JKHY, MKL, RTX, VRNT, WWD, CFX, QTS, JD, ASND, SBBP, TEAM, NTNX, SNAP, AVYA, PTON, PPD, IGAC, DDMXU, DDMXU, BTWN, AINV, AGX, BDC, BYD, CRIS, NOK, TGT, VICR, WEX, SPR, ACM, VTGN, AMCX, TGLS, CLDR, KLR, SRRK, AXNX, NOVA, WPF.U, TREB.U, CPSR.U, ASAQ, ATRS, ADSK, AVT, BIIB, BA, EAT, CDR, CX, CRNT, FIX, GLW, CYTK, FBSS, DIN, JPM, KIM, AXGN, REG, RIGL, RIO, RCL, RBBN, SBUX, WSM, SIX, APO, ANGI, FIVE, RH, NVEE, ARDX, RUN, ACRS, PLYA, GCP, FRTA, SE, SCPH, COLD, ZUO, ASLN, FTDR, GMDA, SVAC, ARBGU, AGEN, BWA, CMO, DLA, FITB, LVS, BB, TSM, XLNX, CYCC, NOA, ABUS, ASMB, GRPN, BURL, DBVT, LIFE, CHMA, ALTR, BILI, TCDA, PHAT, LYRA,
- Sold Out: PHYS, FLR, VLO, CCIV.U, TXN, SINA, NOACU, SOAC, ACTCU, DD, FFG, MTUM, NGHC, WTRE, IBM, HFC, GOGO, Z, AVAN, COP, AER, AACQU, FTOCU, SAII, XLK, CLCT, BFT.U, DCOM, EFX, ORCL, MIK, DEH, PDAC.U, NWS, EB, CCX.U, CFIIU, FR, RPAY, IPOF.U, FWONK, SNPR.U, BGFV, PRTS, HCA, STAY, CFIVU, VMI, FEYE, USFD, SOI, CPLG, CLVT, IPOE.U, EQR, PEAK, MIC, SIRI, BF.A, QRTEA, EFF, LFTRU, DMYI.U, ALSK, ECOL, ECL, GE, J, KRC, ON, KBR, EPRT, IMVT, MAACU, SPRQ.U, SCOAU, HST, JNPR, KEX, PEGA, SI, TSIAU, CAP.U, CF, CPRT, KRG, NDAQ, TSCO, VRSN, WMT, CHTR, BYND, DDOG, GLEO, FCACU, SPNV.U, ACACU, TWCT, BBSI, COST, PSB, PXD, UNH, MELI, SAVE, ACRE, PNR, RESI, SPPP, GPRO, MOGO, MRNA, XLE, XRT, ASML, CI, STZ, GNW, HA, IIVI, KIRK, JKS, QRVO, ELF, PUMP, DOCU, PINS, GSAH.U, QELLU, HCARU, RAACU, ADBE, ANH, CAKE, DLB, EQT, JBL, SPGI, MAA, NRG, PII, SBAC, SIG, VVI, HCCI, PFSI, PRPL, SLDB, SMMCU, TXG, ARNC, HECCU, DKNG, ACND, FTIV, RSVAU, SVOKU, SMH, ABT, BIG, BYFC, VIAC, CGNX, COHU, DENN, MCS, MLM, NATR, NUVA, QDEL, ROG, TUP, ZBRA, ALGT, JAZZ, CELH, CDNA, PSX, WDAY, HCAP, OTIC, BW, ACIA, TTD, COUP, CWH, AZUL, MRSN, ZS, CDAY, AMRX, FOXA, CHWY, IAA, EXPCU, NCNO, BIGC, EAR, TPGY, FNHC, AMP, ASB, AUDC, BLDP, BAC, BXC, CNQ, COF, LNG, DHI, DLTR, EMKR, EPR, EL, EXAS, XOM, FMC, BEN, EVRI, GPN, HSIC, HOLX, HUN, MTG, MAR, VTRS, NBR, NEM, NKE, PKG, PH, PKI, PFE, SPG, SF, SGC, SPRT, SNV, TTWO, TDY, USB, UNP, WDR, WRE, WFC, WEC, DK, WNS, ALBO, CLR, HROW, SP4P, DAN, TSLA, PSLV, AMBA, PBF, EVTC, BLUE, LE, TSE, SNDX, MOMO, BKI, AREC, SGRY, TPB, RETA, ANAB, OKTA, LBRT, APRN, PETQ, BAND, LX, KNSA, TDAC, NIO, ARVN, UROV, OSMT, MOGU, NET, DAO, FSRVU, DASH, RMGBU, GLDM, NUGT, ACCO, ADTN, IVZ, ATR, BOSC, CTIC, CVGI, ED, CMLS, SVC, LINC, MTH, MET, NKTR, DS, OXY, RADA, SWM, SWIR, SWN, TTMI, TWI, YELL, MARK, XPEL, ONCS, VUZI, XNET, ZTS, TMHC, ISEE, CNCE, ATEN, ALDX, QTNT, CDK, HZN, ALRM, BNED, AMR, GSUM, TUSK, AQB, REKR, SURF, MGTA, STIM, TENB, SIC, FSEA, FREQ, CMLFU, GHVIU, SPFR.U, HTPA.U, MRACU, UUUU, RYIS, FENG, SESN, KALA,
For the details of BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothbay+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 737,915 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,953 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.57%
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 685,062 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.90%
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 672,150 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Allot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 701,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Legato Merger Corp (LEGOU)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Legato Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 931,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tenaris SA (TS)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 360,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.952500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 809,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 804,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 763,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 410.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 685,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 410.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 685,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 267.57%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 12,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 372.06%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 70,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 387.76%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.402500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 377.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 119,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.
