venBio Select Advisor LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: VRTX, APLS, MRUS, JNCE, GLPG,
- Added Positions: XLRN, SNDX, FOLD, SRPT, UTHR, MRTX, MDGL, IOVA, MNKD, XENE, ACAD, ARGX, PRAX,
- Reduced Positions: DCPH, TVTX, ARNA, BDTX, TRIL,
- Sold Out: ASND, CUE, ATNX,
These are the top 5 holdings of venBio Select Advisor LLC
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 9,000,000 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 4,675,000 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.55%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,400,000 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $125.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 455.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in MannKind Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.151500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)
venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12.Sold Out: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.75.Sold Out: Athenex Inc (ATNX)
venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64.
