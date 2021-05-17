venBio Select Advisor LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: VRTX, APLS, MRUS, JNCE, GLPG,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company venBio Select Advisor LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, venBio Select Advisor LLC. As of 2021Q1, venBio Select Advisor LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 9,000,000 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 4,675,000 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.55% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,400,000 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $125.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 455.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in MannKind Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.151500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12.

venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64.