venBio Select Advisor LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company venBio Select Advisor LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, sells Ascendis Pharma A/S, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, venBio Select Advisor LLC. As of 2021Q1, venBio Select Advisor LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of venBio Select Advisor LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venbio+select+advisor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of venBio Select Advisor LLC
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 9,000,000 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 4,675,000 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  3. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
  4. Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.55%
  5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,400,000 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

venBio Select Advisor LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $125.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 455.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in MannKind Corp by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.151500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

venBio Select Advisor LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12.

Sold Out: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Sold Out: Athenex Inc (ATNX)

venBio Select Advisor LLC sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of venBio Select Advisor LLC. Also check out:

1. venBio Select Advisor LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. venBio Select Advisor LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. venBio Select Advisor LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that venBio Select Advisor LLC keeps buying
