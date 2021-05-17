Banbury Partners Llc Buys Vulcan Materials Co, Eventbrite Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Charter Communications Inc

New Purchases: VMC, EB, EXPE, WSC,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Banbury Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vulcan Materials Co, Eventbrite Inc, Expedia Group Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sells RealPage Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Workday Inc, Black Knight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banbury Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Banbury Partners Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 55,256 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.53% Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 94,982 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 685,961 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 101,377 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.5% Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 46,107 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.9%

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $191.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 94,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 685,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.