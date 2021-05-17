Banbury Partners Llc Buys Vulcan Materials Co, Eventbrite Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Charter Communications Inc

- New Purchases: VMC, EB, EXPE, WSC,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, WDAY, BKI, SSNC, QSR, SMAR, FICO, CLVT, FLT, ZEN, FB, COMM, NYT,
- Sold Out: RP, CSGP, FIS,
For the details of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banbury+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 55,256 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.53%
- Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 94,982 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 685,961 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 101,377 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.5%
- Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 46,107 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.9%
Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $191.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 94,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 685,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC.
