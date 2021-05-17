Banbury Partners Llc Buys Vulcan Materials Co, Eventbrite Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Charter Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Banbury Partners Llc Buys Vulcan Materials Co, Eventbrite Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Banbury Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vulcan Materials Co, Eventbrite Inc, Expedia Group Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sells RealPage Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Workday Inc, Black Knight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banbury Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Banbury Partners Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banbury+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 55,256 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.53%
  2. Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 94,982 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 685,961 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 101,377 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.5%
  5. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) - 46,107 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.9%
New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $191.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 94,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 685,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $167.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Banbury Partners Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Banbury Partners Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANBURY PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. BANBURY PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANBURY PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANBURY PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANBURY PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider