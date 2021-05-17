Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Comcast Corp, Shopify Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: MSFT, CMCSA, SHOP, NWSA, NARI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Darsana Capital Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Comcast Corp, Shopify Inc, News Corp, Inari Medical Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ferrari NV, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darsana Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Darsana Capital Partners LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

New York Times Co (NYT) - 10,000,000 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 3,521,505 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 150,000 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,150,000 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1098.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,039,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Darsana Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.