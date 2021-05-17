Logo
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC Buys W.P. Carey Inc, Kellogg Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys W.P. Carey Inc, Kellogg Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, Federal Realty Investment Trust, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/creegan+%26+nassoura+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,684 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 25,974 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,767 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  4. Diageo PLC (DEO) - 20,635 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 14,587 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 35,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 263.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
