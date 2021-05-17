Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC Buys W.P. Carey Inc, Kellogg Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

- New Purchases: WPC, LMT, IPOE, FRT, PLTR,
- Added Positions: K, UL, V,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, UNP, SYK, BLK, BX, DE, ETN, JCI, BRK.B, JPM, DEO, PG, TD, SNY, DIS, SCHB, ITW, NVS, BA, EPD, HTGC, OEF, GIS, FDX, CVX, VZ, CVS, UNH, PFF, JNJ, ABT, ENB, R, SCHA, PEAK, HSBC, SCHM, XLI, EMR, VEA, WELL, SCHE, XOM, KMI, CAT,
- Sold Out: DD, CARR, OTIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,684 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 25,974 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,767 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- Diageo PLC (DEO) - 20,635 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 14,587 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 35,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 263.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 25,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.
