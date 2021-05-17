Sc China Holding Ltd Buys Futu Holdings, Dada Nexus, Sells Zai Lab, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Cango Inc

New Purchases: FUTU, DADA,

FUTU, DADA, Reduced Positions: ZLAB, BEAM, PDD, DOYU,

ZLAB, BEAM, PDD, DOYU, Sold Out: CANG, ABNB, JT,

N/a, K3, based Investment company Sc China Holding Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Futu Holdings, Dada Nexus, sells Zai Lab, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Cango Inc, Airbnb Inc, DouYu International Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc China Holding Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Sc China Holding Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sc+china+holding+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 2,374,070 shares, 28.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,499,998 shares, 24.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,000,000 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 3,300,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 694,634 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.15%

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.01%. The holding were 2,374,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 198,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Cango Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $10.21.

Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.

Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Jianpu Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $3.03.