Sc China Holding Ltd Buys Futu Holdings, Dada Nexus, Sells Zai Lab, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Cango Inc

For the details of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sc+china+holding+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 2,374,070 shares, 28.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,499,998 shares, 24.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,000,000 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio.
- Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 3,300,000 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio.
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 694,634 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.15%
Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.01%. The holding were 2,374,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 198,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cango Inc (CANG)
Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Cango Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $10.21.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.Sold Out: Jianpu Technology Inc (JT)
Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in Jianpu Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $3.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD. Also check out:
1. SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SC CHINA HOLDING LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment