Tiger Management Buys Microsoft Corp, SLM Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MA, CZR, COUP, ADBE, WIX, NOW, NXPI, TAL, IQ, TLND,
- Added Positions: MSFT, SLM, AER, UBER, FB, SE, ESTC, DOCU, AMZN, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: WDAY, VNET,
- Sold Out: ADS, CRWD, BKNG, ALLY, HUBS, USFD, LYFT, DIS, NTB, STNE, WFC, LINX, STAA, SYF,
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,528,734 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,500 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61%
- SLM Corp (SLM) - 2,598,555 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.16%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 156,500 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 1,115,411 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio.
Tiger Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Tiger Management initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Tiger Management initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Tiger Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.705200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Tiger Management initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $218.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Tiger Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $449.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Tiger Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 204,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SLM Corp (SLM)
Tiger Management added to a holding in SLM Corp by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,598,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tiger Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 104.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Tiger Management added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Tiger Management added to a holding in Elastic NV by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Tiger Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Tiger Management sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Tiger Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Tiger Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Tiger Management sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Tiger Management sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Tiger Management sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16.
