Tiger Management Buys Microsoft Corp, SLM Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Tiger Management Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, SLM Corp, Mastercard Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Ally Financial Inc, HubSpot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Management. As of 2021Q1, Tiger Management owns 37 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,528,734 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,500 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61% SLM Corp (SLM) - 2,598,555 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.16% Facebook Inc (FB) - 156,500 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 1,115,411 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.705200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $218.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $449.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 204,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in SLM Corp by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,598,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 104.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Elastic NV by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16.