Tiger Management Buys Microsoft Corp, SLM Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tiger Management (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, SLM Corp, Mastercard Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Alliance Data Systems Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Ally Financial Inc, HubSpot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Management. As of 2021Q1, Tiger Management owns 37 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Julian Robertson 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/julian+robertson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Julian Robertson
  1. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,528,734 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 204,500 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61%
  3. SLM Corp (SLM) - 2,598,555 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.16%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 156,500 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  5. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 1,115,411 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)


Tiger Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)


Tiger Management initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 37,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)


Tiger Management initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)


Tiger Management initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.705200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)


Tiger Management initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $218.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)


Tiger Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $449.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 204,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SLM Corp (SLM)

Tiger Management added to a holding in SLM Corp by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,598,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 104.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 125,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Elastic NV by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Tiger Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Julian Robertson. Also check out:


1. Julian Robertson's Undervalued Stocks

2. Julian Robertson's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Julian Robertson's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Julian Robertson keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider