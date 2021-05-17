Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc Buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apple Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc Buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apple Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apple Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Facebook Inc, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc owns 1473 stocks with a total value of $33.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capstone+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,111,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 17,139,900 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,793,600 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,578,300 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 276,500 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 682,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $306.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 91,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 845,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 312,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 88,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 164213.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,643,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 494.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,177,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 367.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,102,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 64.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,821,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 199.34%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 887,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 428.81%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3248.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider