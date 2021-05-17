Logo
Compass Group Llc Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Vitru, Sells XP Inc, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Credicorp

Author's Avatar
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compass Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Vitru, Grupo Televisa SAB, Arco Platform, sells XP Inc, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Credicorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Compass Group Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMPASS GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMPASS GROUP LLC
  1. GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,056,180 shares, 22.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  2. Globant SA (GLOB) - 412,883 shares, 20.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51%
  3. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 1,224,807 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 27,524 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.74%
  5. Vitru Ltd (VTRU) - 1,833,109 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
New Purchase: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $156.71 and $191.1, with an estimated average price of $172.15. The stock is now traded at around $186.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 507,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1331.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 27,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vitru Ltd (VTRU)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vitru Ltd by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,833,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.86 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 424,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,635,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMPASS GROUP LLC. Also check out:

1. COMPASS GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMPASS GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMPASS GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMPASS GROUP LLC keeps buying
