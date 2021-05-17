Compass Group Llc Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Vitru, Sells XP Inc, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc, Credicorp

- New Purchases: ASR, TV,
- Added Positions: GLOB, MELI, PAGS, VTRU, ARCE, ARCO, AFYA, VSTA, 9IFA,
- Reduced Positions: XP, CPA,
- Sold Out: BVN, BAP,
- GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,056,180 shares, 22.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 412,883 shares, 20.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51%
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 1,224,807 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 27,524 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.74%
- Vitru Ltd (VTRU) - 1,833,109 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $156.71 and $191.1, with an estimated average price of $172.15. The stock is now traded at around $186.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 507,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Compass Group Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1331.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 27,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vitru Ltd (VTRU)
Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vitru Ltd by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,833,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.86 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 424,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)
Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,635,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)
Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5.
