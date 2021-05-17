Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, ConocoPhillips, Fortive Corp, Sells Royalty Pharma PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Burlington Stores Inc

- New Purchases: GWPH, COP, PRAH, F, PNTM, APTV, VRT, CYTK, PTC, EPIX, PEN, SRNGU, MIT, CLF, PNC, TRMB, WCC, BOAC, PRPC.U, AAC, AZO, GT, STPC, PDOT.U, ANGO, BLDR, ROP, PRIM, ENPH, FTOC, KAIR, ACTDU, TDUP, OLK, PSFE, CMS, MDU, OMC, PFG, XPO, SJI, ULTA, STLA, REGI, CZR, AGR, HZAC, CRHC, LEAP, RICE, RICE, LOKB, DCRNU, MOTV, JWSM.U, RMGCU, PICC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LGACU, SCOBU, CHAA.U, SLAMU, COLIU, SBEAU, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, ACQRU, GMII, TPR, GLNG, IDA, ITW, KMT, MPWR, PENN, PFE, SLG, SYNA, SNV, EYPT, PARR, AAL, SRRA, AA, ROKU, FOXA, CGEM, AGCB, RBLX, TBA, NXU.U, ENNVU, GMTX, APGB.U, NVSAU, CMIIU, GSEVU, IPVIU, NGAB, LMACA, LDHAU, COUR, BWA, OTTR, PVH, RBC, MTEM, UTL, WWD, WEX, MDGL, SQM, NOG, XYL, MGNX, OUT, ELDN, BW, IEA, CADE, BKR, IDYA, VIH, FCAC, FPAC, FPAC, SGFY, MSACU, FACA.U, VELOU, EJFAU, FVT, AUS.U, ASZ.U, ARYD, PACX, KVSA, LOKM.U, FTEV.U, FRSGU, RXDX, RXDX, ROT, CLIM, NGC.U, AIT, AZPN, XRAY, GPS, HSKA, HUN, JNPR, KRC, BLU, BLNK, AVEO, CSTM, ARMK, CARA, HUBS, DOCU, EQH, XM, PHAT, AZEK, ACET, PMVP, SPRB, AFRM, SHLS, FTCV, SANA, FSRXU, ANAC.U, HERAU, ATAQU, TMAC, TELL, PBCT, SBOW, L, CUBI, METC, FLMN, NXTC, IAA, TPGY, AJAX,
- Added Positions: FTV, ALXN, DVN, MRK, HON, JNJ, BAC, W, LLY, RL, LMT, MS, FLIR, ARRY, TSLA, KSU, VMC, WLTW, INCY, FCX, IFF, PH, JAZZ, FB, HWM, VRTX, EVRG, TVTX, OTIS, CRIS, D, MSFT, RSG, STE, KMI, GOOG, WORK, T, BLL, SPGI, NTR, EBAY, NXPI, BAX, CACI, CX, CCK, EL, RE, GOOGL, HIG, SBAC, TKR, ADP, KMX, XEC, CCI, JCI, SRE, RTX, LYB, ACRS, ACN, BAK, VIAC, CMCSA, EXC, EXR, HSIC, IMGN, NI, ORLY, VLO, MPC, COMM, SWTX, SVRA, ADI, ADSK, CNP, CSCO, EA, IP, MMC, NOC, WFC, KALV, IR, WHD, MNRL, FTIV, AMAT, GOLD, BRK.B, BA, BXP, CSX, DISCA, EOG, ISRG, LH, LAMR, NTAP, OLN, PXD, SBNY, TMO, UDR, ZBH, MA, WU, PODD, V, ZTS, ETSY, PJT, JNCE, LSPD, GOCO, STEP, ABMD, AKAM, AIZ, AVT, BKH, CAT, SCHW, CRK, GLW, HBAN, IBM, INFO, ISBC, IRM, MET, MTD, MAA, NVDA, NWL, ODFL, PCAR, PCG, DGX, RNR, RCL, SWKS, TRV, SBUX, STT, SU, TGT, TFX, TXT, UAL, UNP, WMT, EVR, VC, RNG, CALA, KEYS, HPE, TWLO, TPIC, GDP, HCC, MGTX, UBER, AMK, INZY, PLD, AMD, ALB, ARE, LNT, AIG, AMT, ANSS, BCRX, BIIB, CBRE, CHRW, CDNS, CAH, CCL, CTXS, CLX, CPRT, DRI, DCTH, EMN, ESS, EXPE, FDX, FITB, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, HAS, PEAK, HSY, HST, J, LKQ, LNC, MCHP, TAP, MSI, NEM, PRU, O, RHI, ROL, ROST, SIVB, STX, SEE, SWK, SNPS, TSN, UNM, VTR, WRB, GRA, GWW, WMB, WYNN, YUM, CMG, IPGP, DAL, MSCI, FTNT, CBOE, PSX, NCLH, CDW, ITCI, RARE, ANET, XENT, CTLT, OTIC, PRQR, XENE, EXTN, NMTR, NEX, INSP, AMAL, PROS, NVST, HBT, LUNG, ALGM,
- Reduced Positions: RPRX, XOM, BURL, AAPL, EYE, DOV, UAA, LOW, EMR, DLTR, APD, EIX, AAP, KSS, CARR, COF, ITT, HZNP, ALLY, UTHR, MOS, ARCH, CHTR, CB, NEE, VTRS, EWBC, SO, AES, GE, MCD, NSC, TJX, LPRO, CTSH, COST, DTE, DHR, ETN, AER, CLVT, BG, HD, JBLU, PEG, SLB, SHW, RXN, BMY, CF, CTAS, KEY, REGN, SKY, WCN, WAL, PDAC, FISV, INTU, JPM, JBL, MLM, PG, CVE, NTRA, AMZN, CCJ, CMI, DISH, EQT, GPN, LHX, IPG, MTB, NKE, DIS, AWK, ABBV, OMF, KPTI, LYFT, LEGN, ATVI, AFL, AMGN, AJG, BDX, C, CMA, DE, DXCM, MRVL, PGR, ROK, TCF, VZ, VRSK, FLT, CHMA, XP, SVAC, TRIT, QELL, IMPX, ALL, ARWR, CLDX, AVY, BK, CAG, DIOD, DD, DUK, ECL, EXPD, FFIV, HRL, ILMN, NVMI, PKG, PWR, RMD, CRM, LUV, TER, TXN, SPR, PNR, VOYA, FIVN, SYF, PYPL, GSM, UA, PTGX, NTB, PUMP, BHVN, SOI, TPTX, CTVA, IMAB, ALUS, ERES, APSG, AIR, HES, ACGL, AVB, CERN, FIS, EQR, GRMN, GNTX, GS, HPQ, INTC, VIAV, KLAC, LRCX, MHK, MCO, NRG, NYCB, ORCL, LIN, QCOM, RWT, SMTC, NLOK, SYY, WAB, ZBRA, ORBC, BR, TMUS, AUPH, AVGO, GM, FBHS, ALLE, KIN, ARDX, CFG, SUM, ADNT, BTU, REZI, AVTR, CRWD, AKUS, TIG, MDVL, GCMG, ABEO, A, ALK, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, BLK, BSX, BF.B, CHD, CI, DXC, COO, OFC, CUB, CUTR, LIVN, DVA, DRE, ETR, FARM, FRT, BEN, GILD, HIW, HFC, HUM, ICE, SJM, JKHY, KRNY, K, KIM, MDLZ, LVS, LB, MGM, MKTX, MKC, MYGN, NDAQ, NTRS, NUE, OII, OKE, PPG, PAYX, PKI, RJF, REG, WRK, POOL, TSCO, TYL, URI, UFPI, UHS, VRSN, WAT, ANTM, WST, WDC, WHR, ZION, HBI, DISCK, HII, EPAM, ESI, PAYC, SNDX, KHC, AGLE, LW, CNDT, NINE, GSKY, DAVA, STRO, FOX, AMCR, CABA, VEL, ARNC, FMTX, VTOL, EBC, TLS,
- Sold Out: CXO, EV, PE, MMM, CEO, WPX, IMVT, KMB, SRPT, STPK, NVAX, SAIC, VALE, OXY, NVT, BOAC.U, CCV.U, SKLZ, RS, SAGE, ES, RKT, RMGBU, CW, OGE, NFE, SPRQ.U, LPX, PPL, AY, AXTA, VNTR, CRHC.U, HZAC.U, ACTC, LOKB.U, MOTV.U, HOLX, NXST, TDY, GTES, CVET, ALC, BFT, SNPR, CLII, SVSVU, ABNB, DPZ, KNX, PDCE, RRC, TIF, XRX, FPRX, CWH, TALO, PRVL, ONEM, NARI, LEAP.U, DCRBU, RICE.U, UPST, SCOAU, ASTE, AXS, CNMD, IIVI, JBHT, PEGA, PNW, TPX, XEL, ATH, SNAP, ARGX, ORTX, BDTX, ZI, ETWO, FSDC, MOTNU, MRVI, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, MASS, ACAD, ASH, ATRC, COG, CPT, CNQ, ERF, FHN, FLS, OSK, SNA, GL, VNO, WM, FTI, GNRC, GNMK, QEP, FI, RPD, PRPL, AMR, DCPH, JG, STOK, SMMC, PAND, JAMF, JAMF, NUVB, FROG, U, FCACU, MP, DCRB, MDRX, NLY, GTE, PRTA, ZSAN, SENS, ZS, PRSP, SNDL, WMG, WPF, CCIV.U, SUMO, CCIV, MSP, OZON, XLI,
These are the top 5 holdings of ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,755,854 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,490,743 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 474,183 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 24,687,756 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.23%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,833,935 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,125,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $172.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pontem Corp (PNTM)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Pontem Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,362,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 299,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 739.93%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,299,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,242,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 291.47%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,349,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 219.47%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,351,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 254.58%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $225.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,092,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 60.41%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,270,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: (WPX)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)
Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.
