Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, ConocoPhillips, Fortive Corp, Sells Royalty Pharma PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Burlington Stores Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc Current Portfolio ) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, ConocoPhillips, Fortive Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Devon Energy Corp, sells Royalty Pharma PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, National Vision Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc. As of 2021Q1, Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc owns 823 stocks with a total value of $47.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,755,854 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,490,743 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 474,183 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 24,687,756 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.23% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,833,935 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,125,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $172.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Pontem Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,362,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 299,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 739.93%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,299,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,242,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 291.47%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,349,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 219.47%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,351,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 254.58%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $225.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,092,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 60.41%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,270,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.