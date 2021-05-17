BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys IHS Markit, Signature Bank, Bank of America Corp, Sells S&P Global Inc, Ncino Inc, Nasdaq Inc

New Purchases: SBNY, BAC, VICI, VRTS, AAC, LPRO, FTOC, ASZ.U, AUS.U, XM, SI, RMGC, PSFE, TBA, AFRM, TCBI, PAGS, DGNR, VIH,

SBNY, BAC, VICI, VRTS, AAC, LPRO, FTOC, ASZ.U, AUS.U, XM, SI, RMGC, PSFE, TBA, AFRM, TCBI, PAGS, DGNR, VIH, Added Positions: INFO, USB, LSPD, VOYA, SQ, V, CME, FIS, TRI, AZEK, MGP, WYNN, SSPK, JLL, FISV, WH, CWK, EQH, FAF, COUP, RPAY, WETF, MSCI, FSRV,

INFO, USB, LSPD, VOYA, SQ, V, CME, FIS, TRI, AZEK, MGP, WYNN, SSPK, JLL, FISV, WH, CWK, EQH, FAF, COUP, RPAY, WETF, MSCI, FSRV, Reduced Positions: AON, ESNT, GPN, ABNB, WDAY, CLVT, TW, MTB, AI, LPLA, RNR, PYPL, FOUR, CZR, BILL, FB,

AON, ESNT, GPN, ABNB, WDAY, CLVT, TW, MTB, AI, LPLA, RNR, PYPL, FOUR, CZR, BILL, FB, Sold Out: SPGI, NCNO, NDAQ, STAG, COLD, BX, BLK, SPCE, RP, CB, TIG, O, DKNG, BFT, SE, CHGG,

New York, NY, based Investment company BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Signature Bank, Bank of America Corp, VICI Properties Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells S&P Global Inc, Ncino Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Aon PLC, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluemar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 121,270 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 898,410 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 162,553 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 180,453 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% Visa Inc (V) - 119,650 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $245.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 56,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 297,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 351,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.92 and $263.77, with an estimated average price of $240.88. The stock is now traded at around $268.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 201,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 663.47%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 176,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 366,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 300,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 233,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 239.96%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $196.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 30,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 147.11%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 26,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.