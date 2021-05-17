Logo
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys IHS Markit, Signature Bank, Bank of America Corp, Sells S&P Global Inc, Ncino Inc, Nasdaq Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company BlueMar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Signature Bank, Bank of America Corp, VICI Properties Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells S&P Global Inc, Ncino Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Aon PLC, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BlueMar Capital Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluemar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 121,270 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  2. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 898,410 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  3. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 162,553 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 180,453 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 119,650 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $245.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 56,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 297,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 351,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.92 and $263.77, with an estimated average price of $240.88. The stock is now traded at around $268.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 201,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 663.47%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 176,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 366,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 300,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 233,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 239.96%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $196.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 30,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 147.11%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 26,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.

Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlueMar Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueMar Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueMar Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
