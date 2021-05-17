Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Buys Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Altice USA Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Grifols SA

Added Positions: CCEP, ATUS, LBTYK,

London, X0, based Investment company Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Altice USA Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Grifols SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $931 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hengistbury+investment+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 4,527,499 shares, 25.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.73% Visa Inc (V) - 1,029,860 shares, 23.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 7,123,528 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 161,191 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.19% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 2,971,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.24%

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 4,527,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 89.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 2,971,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $28.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 7,123,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27.