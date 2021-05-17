Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Buys Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Altice USA Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Altria Group Inc, Grifols SA

For the details of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hengistbury+investment+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 4,527,499 shares, 25.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.73%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,029,860 shares, 23.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 7,123,528 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.00%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 161,191 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.19%
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 2,971,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.24%
Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.6%. The holding were 4,527,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 89.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 2,971,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $28.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 7,123,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27.
