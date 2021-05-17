Logo
Monetary Management Group Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Tesla Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Monetary Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Tesla Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Deere, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mastercard Inc, Adobe Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetary Management Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Monetary Management Group Inc owns 306 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monetary+management+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,242 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,462 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,274 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 38,088 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.55%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,570 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $414.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $315.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 38,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 142.20%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $574.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 44,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 2480.00%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (GEIA)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.8.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $113.62, with an estimated average price of $105.73.



