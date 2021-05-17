Monetary Management Group Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Tesla Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: INTU, SLG, HFC, DLTR, LITE, TEAM, MJ, 9MW, STM, SNOW,
- Added Positions: HD, TSLA, AAPL, UNP, LUV, DE, CRWD, WMB, CAT, NEP, DG, FB, IRM, CWEN, BEPC, DD, IWD, IWM, CARR, GDX, KMB, NGVT, ITW, XLE, LLY, OKE, AZN, ORCL, DOW, WMT, WRK, JEF, XLB, SLB, PG, SYY, XLF, AEP, TGT, BEP, TRV, TFC, USB, VZ, KO, CMCSA, NEE, KMI, KYN, IBM, PEAK, GILD, FAST, PPG, EMR, D, ED, COP, XOM, CAG, WELL, WBA, DNP, SO, NWN,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, FIS, ADBE, MA, LRCX, CNC, EW, ROP, AMZN, GOOGL, BMY, MSFT, SPY, CRM, UNH, GH, ABT, SYK, V, TMO, PEP, MRK, OLN, NVDA, LOW, PYPL, ATVI, SHW, BWXT, ICE, IWF, COST, ABBV, XLP, HON, T, FITB, TJX, TXN, ACN, DEA, XLU, SQ, SBUX, BTI, QCOM, GD, INTC, XLRE, CVX, BRK.B, LHX, LYB, NOC, CSCO, DVY, APH, AXP, RTX, VRTX, PGR, PM, VTRS, PH, ZM, DELL, ETR, CVS, FPI, BAC, APD, AFL, NI, PSA, PRFT, NVS, OTIS,
- Sold Out: LGND, GEIA, OLLI, UGI, EQIX, ESE, FL, MRVL, PHG, TD, SPB, RY, REZI, MEIP, CPB, IJR, VVR, IGXT, ITT, HBI, ENB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,242 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,462 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,274 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 38,088 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,570 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $414.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $315.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 38,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 142.20%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $574.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 44,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 2480.00%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (GEIA)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.8.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08.Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $113.62, with an estimated average price of $105.73.
