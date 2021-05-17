Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

New Purchases: TROW,

TROW, Sold Out: SPYG, IWM, IJK, SLYG, EFA, IWV, IWN, MUB, VTI, VEU, SCZ, IWO, IWF, IWD, EEM, IEMG, VNQI, IWP, IVV, MSFT, JNJ, SPY, V, IVE, RWX, RWR, VNQ, SDY, HD, INTC, BSM, DIS, SCHG, ACWI, IEFA, ITOT, BRO, GOOG, IJH, IYW, SCHV, CAT, VFC, AGG, USB, SCHX, VIG, PEP, PG, BND, IWS, SUB, XOM, TMO, IJJ, TNA, CVS, MS, PH, UNH, PYPL, IVW, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, FIS, CPRT, LLY, UPS, TDG, ABBV, IJS, IVOO, BAM, CHD, KO, CMCSA, DMLP, GILD, JPM, MCD, NKE, SBAC, CRM, TGT, TDY, TSN, UNP, DFS, GORO, ZTS, DIA, GNR, GWX, IJT, MDY, SCHP, SCHR, SHY, SLY, VEA, VHT, VWO, XLI, T, ANSS, BLK, CVX, CSCO, COP, GLW, GPC, INFO, ISRG, LNC, LMT, LOW, SPGI, PGR, PRU, QCOM, ROST, SHW, VZ, WDC, DAL, VRSK, DG, HCA, BABA, TRU, GOVT, GXC, IJR, IYT, MOO, SCHC, SCHH, SLYV, SPXL, SPYV, TIP, WOOD, XLU, MMM, DOV, OVV, GE, GIS, EHC, IBM, KMB, OMC, PKI, TXN, WAB, WMT, EVRG, MA, PM, TRGP, EFV, VDE,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+directions+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 134 shares, 35.53% of the total portfolio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 150 shares, 34.21% of the total portfolio. New Position The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 150 shares, 30.26% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% AT&T Inc (T) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.21%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Capital Directions Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.