Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Criteo SA, MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Sells Big Lots Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp

- New Purchases: CRTO, MGI, AFIB, VOXX, HIMX, PRTS, SONO, CUTR, ORBC, HALO, RKT, DFIN, RESN,
- Added Positions: TGTX, STMP, OMI, COWN, AVID,
- Reduced Positions: ON, CALX, MOD,
- Sold Out: BIG, EQH, TUP, ESNT, LGIH,
- General Motors Co (GM) - 1,000,000 shares, 35.80% of the total portfolio.
- Criteo SA (CRTO) - 310,000 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MoneyGram International Inc (MGI) - 1,600,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 41,500 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
- Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) - 460,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VOXX International Corp (VOXX)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in VOXX International Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.344500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $178.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83.Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12.
