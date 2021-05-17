Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Criteo SA, MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Sells Big Lots Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp

New Purchases: CRTO, MGI, AFIB, VOXX, HIMX, PRTS, SONO, CUTR, ORBC, HALO, RKT, DFIN, RESN,

Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Jetstream Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Criteo SA, MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, VOXX International Corp, Himax Technologies Inc, sells Big Lots Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Essent Group, LGI Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jetstream Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jetstream Capital LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Motors Co (GM) - 1,000,000 shares, 35.80% of the total portfolio. Criteo SA (CRTO) - 310,000 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position MoneyGram International Inc (MGI) - 1,600,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 41,500 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) - 460,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in VOXX International Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.344500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $178.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12.