Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Criteo SA, MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Sells Big Lots Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Criteo SA, MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Sells Big Lots Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Jetstream Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Criteo SA, MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, VOXX International Corp, Himax Technologies Inc, sells Big Lots Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Essent Group, LGI Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jetstream Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jetstream Capital LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jetstream Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jetstream+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jetstream Capital LLC
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 1,000,000 shares, 35.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Criteo SA (CRTO) - 310,000 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. MoneyGram International Inc (MGI) - 1,600,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 41,500 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) - 460,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.55%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VOXX International Corp (VOXX)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in VOXX International Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $20.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 275.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.344500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $178.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Sold Out: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.

Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jetstream Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Jetstream Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jetstream Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jetstream Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jetstream Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider