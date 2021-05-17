VK Services, LLC Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: AFRM, OSCR,

Investment company VK Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Oscar Health Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VK Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, VK Services, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VK Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vk+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 46,120,934 shares, 43.82% of the total portfolio. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 6,947,974 shares, 25.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 5,248,588 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 11,704,997 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. New Position QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 4,830,503 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio.

VK Services, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.17%. The holding were 6,947,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VK Services, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.45%. The holding were 11,704,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VK Services, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.