Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Facebook Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Citi Trends Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stormborn Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Facebook Inc, FedEx Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells Citi Trends Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Target Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stormborn+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC
  1. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 80,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 80,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 50,100 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 47,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 140,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 50,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 30,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 100,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $200.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18.

Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stormborn Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
