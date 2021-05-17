Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Facebook Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Citi Trends Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: MCD, FB, FDX, CZR, W, MBUU, DECK, BOOT, SNAP, HOME, SBH, OSW, PLAY, DMYD, ARKO, HMCO, AQB,
- Added Positions: RACE, IGT, PZZA, AZEK,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, WYNN, ASO, SEAS, GRWG, QRTEA, LB, PVH,
- Sold Out: CTRN, PRPL, TGT, SBUX, LULU, PINS, AMSC, ROST, STIC.U, BABA, HYFM, BALY,
For the details of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 80,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 80,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.00%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 50,100 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 47,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 140,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $231.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 50,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 30,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 100,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $200.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.
