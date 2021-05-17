PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd Buys Oracle Corp, Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Etsy Inc

- New Purchases: ORCL, MU,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, BABA, MRNA, BNTX, FB, MSFT, ALLY, SYF, LUV, ANTM, MRK, CVS, TCOM, AMZN, RDN, BKNG, HUM, DIS, CI, MTG,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, PYPL, ETSY, ADBE, SLB, HP, CRTO,
- Sold Out: EA, TWTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 952,414 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 790,226 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,171 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 135,820 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.77%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 101,733 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 170,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $157.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 69,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $193.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 61,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd.
