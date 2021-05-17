Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Sells Aramark, The Brink's Co, Voya Financial Inc

- New Purchases: BOAC, LCY, GRSV, EVRG, ARD, ATEX,
- Added Positions: UTHR, GDOT, GDDY, FWONK,
- Reduced Positions: ARMK, BCO, NLSN, HOG, VOYA, EBAY, IQV, CHTR, VRT, CCX, CCX,
- Sold Out: GSAH, CCIV.U, RXT,
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 2,075,336 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 7,102,074 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 4,161,189 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.89%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,698,697 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.32%
- Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 2,157,658 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.58%
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 4,654,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 4,557,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 3,492,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 235,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ardagh Group SA (ARD)
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Ardagh Group SA. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 371,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 198,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 453.61%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $198.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 246,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6.
