Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Sells Aramark, The Brink's Co, Voya Financial Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Sells Aramark, The Brink's Co, Voya Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Brahman Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Evergy Inc, sells Aramark, The Brink's Co, Voya Financial Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brahman Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q1, Brahman Capital Corp. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brahman Capital Corp.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brahman+capital+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brahman Capital Corp.
  1. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 2,075,336 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 7,102,074 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
  3. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 4,161,189 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.89%
  4. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,698,697 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.32%
  5. Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 2,157,658 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.58%
New Purchase: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 4,654,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 4,557,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 3,492,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 235,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Ardagh Group SA. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 371,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 198,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 453.61%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $198.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 246,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.38 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.75.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brahman Capital Corp.. Also check out:

1. Brahman Capital Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Brahman Capital Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brahman Capital Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brahman Capital Corp. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider