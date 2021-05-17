Springbok Capital Management, Llc Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Green Brick Partners Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Springbok Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Green Brick Partners Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Perspecta Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Netflix Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Springbok Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Springbok Capital Management, Llc owns 1379 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 863,100 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 6,183,900 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. GameStop Corp (GME) - 1,276,600 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 282,600 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 360,800 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 341,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 212,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 196,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $218.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1356.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 450,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 314.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 391,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 2934.76%. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 193,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 117.66%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 179,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 781.52%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 146.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.