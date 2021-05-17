Springbok Capital Management, Llc Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Green Brick Partners Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Springbok Capital Management, Llc Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Green Brick Partners Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Springbok Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Green Brick Partners Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Perspecta Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Netflix Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Springbok Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Springbok Capital Management, Llc owns 1379 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPRINGBOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/springbok+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPRINGBOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 863,100 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio.
  2. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 6,183,900 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. GameStop Corp (GME) - 1,276,600 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 282,600 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 360,800 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 341,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 212,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 196,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $218.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1356.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 450,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 314.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 391,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 2934.76%. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 193,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 117.66%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 179,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 781.52%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 51,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 146.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

Springbok Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPRINGBOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SPRINGBOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRINGBOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRINGBOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRINGBOK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider