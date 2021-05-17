Quaker Capital Investments, LLC Buys Yamana Gold Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Range Resources Corp, Alphabet Inc, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: AUY, ET,
- Added Positions: KGC, SATS,
- Reduced Positions: RRC, GOOG, DISCA, BAC, UBER, GLW, LLNW,
- Sold Out: SAVE, GOOGL, VIACA, TSE,
- Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 737,544 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.52%
- EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 1,193,563 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,538,164 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio.
- Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 3,160,216 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.65%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 278,255 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio.
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 2,048,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.33 and $100.25, with an estimated average price of $61.26.Sold Out: Trinseo SA (TSE)
Quaker Capital Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Trinseo SA. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $60.98.
