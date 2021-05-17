Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Buys Perficient Inc, ModivCare Inc, CDW Corp, Sells Cerence Inc, Stryker Corp, Ingredion Inc

- New Purchases: PRFT, CDW, MODV, ABG, EAT, FLWS, SLQT, CSL, BALY, PII, CHEF, BIGC, MTW, AXNX, AQUA, NCR, REVG, HRI, TVTY, DUFRY, LQDT, RADA, WNC, PD, KLIC, ESI, ABST, XENT, LNSTY, CLNE, ITMR, XGN, AXGN, LESL, SKM, ATC, DCO, PAYA, CRARF, KEYS, FLT, TSCO, SMAR, NGM, IPG, ILMN, ATVI, ALGN, EEFT, HKHHF, GTES, FFXDF, VXUS, LITE, INTF, ANVS, GFL, PANHF, COUP, AYX, GH, UPWK, CLDR, RAVN, CB, AZPN, BLDR, KMX, LUMN, CHDN, CPRT, DISCA, EA, FRT, FCX, MNST, MGM, DGX, HUBS, SIVB, SPG, TXT, UL, VNO, ENSG, CRARY, LEA, OGOFF, APTV, SPLK, PANW, VCYT, EUXTF,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, ORCL, SKY, C, AVY, AMGN, FIS, TWOU, HRC, JW.A, XOP, CW, LANC, STMP, SEE, SNV, TGT, ACN, FNF, SF, UCBI, AVGO, FB, GOOG, AME, DHI, HAS, IBM, MLM, OHI, STKL, TMO, UNP, UBSI, DAL, BP, BLK, BWA, CVS, CSCO, COP, EOG, FMC, HD, LH, MSFT, AVNT, RDNT, VZ, WCN, WMB, ICLR, TNDM, INGN, STIM, IWM, RAMP, ADC, APD, AMOT, AMZN, ADI, AAPL, ATO, BASFY, TFC, BHC, CERN, CERS, EW, FUL, THG, LAWS, LEG, LPSN, SPGI, MSI, PFE, PXD, RDS.A, SONY, SBUX, TXN, UNH, BAESY, MA, WNS, FOLD, BX, V, ENV, VCRA, NDLS, BURL, CHGG, ASPN, BABA, TRU, PYPL, SWCH, EVOP, PTON, PGNY, ONEM, TLS, VTI, ADBE, AMD, ALB, ALL, AMT, APH, AON, BRK.B, BXP, BTI, BAM, CAT, CHKP, CTAS, CCEP, CGNX, ABEV, ED, CCI, DEO, D, DUK, ENB, EXAS, FDX, FLIC, GNTX, GPN, GGG, DANOY, HALO, EHC, HEINY, ICE, INTU, ISRG, ITI, KNX, ADRNY, LYG, LOW, MMP, MCD, MS, NSRGY, NEU, NKE, OKE, PPG, PTC, PAA, BKNG, QCOM, QDEL, RJF, O, RHHBY, CRM, SO, TJX, TRP, TREX, WMT, WST, ZBRA, DBSDY, ET, SHG, CVLT, EBS, BR, SGAPY, MASI, ULTA, CIBEY, PM, JBT, TCEHY, GOFPY, ALPMY, VIVHY, GNRC, TSLA, ANCUF, WEICY, GM, FRC, ICAGY, AAIGF, NOW, MPLX, WES, AHH, PSXP, ANET, CTLT, WHGLY, SYNH, CKHUY, SHOP, CWEN, PSTG, SQ, ZYME, GNPX, BV, ETRN, CRWD, FOUR, LPRO, DCT, DGRO, IJH, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: SYK, INGR, FHN, SMPL, SCI, ROCK, BRKS, XYL, CRI, NVST, GBCI, INTC, VRRM, ACIW, AMN, AMP, ROG, WK, AIMC, A, MMC, OXM, MEI, UPLD, BXS, BCO, ESE, INDB, LZB, SMTC, EVH, ACA, CWST, ETN, EXPO, MKSI, GLT, SIGI, QTS, BL, FWRD, ITGR, ICUI, OGS, AVLR, ABM, HMN, ITT, LKFN, CDMO, GTLS, LZAGY, PCRX, FIVE, DOC, WSC, IWF, ENTG, HSC, LAZ, MSA, PLXS, RMBS, ONTO, SXI, KALU, CENTA, OLLI, AHCO, CNXC, EFA, IVW, IWN, VCEL, XOM, MGEE, VTRS, PNC, SNX, AXON, OPRX, MTDR, PI, MGY, QTRX, LOVE, FTCH, PLMR, IWD, ECOL, CEVA, KNL, STAA, TCF, VAR, WTFC, RDS.B, AWK, ERII, VOWA, ECOM, MGNI, KRNT, NTRA, TPIC, PACK, BBIO, IWB, USMV, ASML, AXP, ATRS, MTOR, ATRC, BK, OPCH, BA, BMY, CBZ, CVBF, CVX, CRUS, CLAR, EMR, EVRI, GOOGL, IPAR, JNJ, MDP, CASH, MTD, NVDA, NOC, PEP, PNFP, ROLL, RBC, SPXC, SRI, SYNA, TSM, TRMB, MNTX, DIS, KTOS, WWW, LULU, MELI, TFII, CDNA, AMPH, PEB, CHTR, QNST, GDOT, NOVT, QADA, VC, FBHS, ACHC, AMBA, FOXF, FRPT, DEA, SPNE, GKOS, RACE, UA, ATKR, TCMD, IIIV, SIBN, YETI, PING, BRBR, SPT, GDYN, MEG, VUG, EGHT, T, AFL, AEP, ABC, APA, AMAT, ADP, BIDU, BAC, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CHD, TPR, CL, COLB, GLW, CMI, DSGX, LLY, EL, NEE, FICO, PACW, FISV, FC, GE, GIS, GILD, GS, HSIC, HSY, HBAN, JJSF, SJM, JPM, LHCG, JEF, LMT, MAN, HZO, MAR, MGRC, MET, NEOG, NFLX, NVO, OMC, PEG, ROL, ROST, SAIA, SKFRY, SBCF, SGEN, SHW, SNA, SON, STT, SYY, TECH, TER, TD, URI, RTX, VRTX, WRB, WBA, WM, WFC, WEX, BRDCY, LMNR, NEO, CROX, CNK, DFS, TCTZF, XPEL, DISCK, ADUS, ENPH, PFPT, ABBV, TSC, ITCI, DRNA, CIO, WMS, VBTX, BOX, ETSY, COLL, WING, BLD, KHC, HPE, AGR, FTV, TRHC, HLNE, GOOS, FND, RDFN, EYE, CVET, REAL, TELA, TIG, BEPC, VNT, ICLN, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, IVE, IWR, SPY, VBK, VEA, VHT, VO, VOE, VONV, VTV,
- Sold Out: CRNC, RUSHA, PRAA, AJRD, ALTR, ECPG, FCFS, BEAT, INT, OXFD, CPE, KNSL, JCOM, GNMK, ASPU, GLUU, BDSI, RPAY, WIFI, KRE, XLF, TIF, TOELY, XLE, KMTUY, XLK, CXO, SHECY, SCHW, PE, SBGSY, CCU, VOO, HCMLY, DT, PODD, SUNS, BMCH, CDK, TDOC, NVCR, VV, SIRI, AMX, BDGE, CLX, CNX, DLX, FLIR, FRFHF, PKI, NTR, REGN, SLRC, SWK, TROW, UHS, VOD, BGCP, FSLR, AEG, MDEVF,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 960,049 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 616,945 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,508,468 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 881,938 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,300,968 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,079,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 349,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 384,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $208.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 239,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,478,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 630,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 362.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,238,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 499.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 864,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 373.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,236,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,720,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 345,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in 2U Inc by 152.51%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 589,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.Sold Out: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $39.54 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $44.72.Sold Out: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $39.6, with an estimated average price of $36.34.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45.Sold Out: Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The sale prices were between $55.52 and $67.34, with an estimated average price of $61.21.
