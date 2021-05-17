Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Buys Perficient Inc, ModivCare Inc, CDW Corp, Sells Cerence Inc, Stryker Corp, Ingredion Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Perficient Inc, ModivCare Inc, CDW Corp, Comcast Corp, Oracle Corp, sells Cerence Inc, Stryker Corp, Ingredion Inc, First Horizon Corp, The Simply Good Foods Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 825 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 960,049 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 616,945 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,508,468 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Target Corp (TGT) - 881,938 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,300,968 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,079,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 349,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 384,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $208.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 239,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,478,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 630,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 362.37%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,238,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 499.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 864,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 373.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,236,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,720,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 345,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in 2U Inc by 152.51%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 589,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $39.54 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $44.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $39.6, with an estimated average price of $36.34.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Altair Engineering Inc. The sale prices were between $55.52 and $67.34, with an estimated average price of $61.21.