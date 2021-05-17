New Vernon Investment Management Llc Buys American Financial Group Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Morgan Stanley, Sells BRP Group Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

New Purchases: MS,

Highland Park, IL, based Investment company New Vernon Investment Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys American Financial Group Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Morgan Stanley, sells BRP Group Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Vernon Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 92,520 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15% American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 51,620 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.16% The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 31,253 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 17,514 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 111,815 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 51,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 54,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22.