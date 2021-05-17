New Vernon Investment Management Llc Buys American Financial Group Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Morgan Stanley, Sells BRP Group Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

For the details of NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+vernon+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 92,520 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%
- American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 51,620 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.16%
- The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 31,253 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
- Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) - 17,514 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 111,815 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.
New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 51,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 54,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22.
