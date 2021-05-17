Gobi Capital Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp

Investment company Gobi Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gobi Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Gobi Capital Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOBI CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gobi+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,087,941 shares, 21.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 135,192 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.02% Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 609,413 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% CDW Corp (CDW) - 695,521 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 925,779 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%

Gobi Capital Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 231,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gobi Capital Llc initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 369,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gobi Capital Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 302,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.