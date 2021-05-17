Logo
HHR Asset Management, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Adobe Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Five Below Inc, Elastic NV, Everbridge Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berkeley Heights, NJ, based Investment company HHR Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Adobe Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, ContextLogic Inc, sells Five Below Inc, Elastic NV, Everbridge Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Heico Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHR Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HHR Asset Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HHR Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhr+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HHR Asset Management, LLC
  1. RH (RH) - 92,209 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.09%
  2. Boeing Co (BA) - 206,100 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 107,010 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PVH Corp (PVH) - 477,428 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  5. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 372,917 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.84%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 206,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.705200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 107,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 467,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 127,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 986,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 525,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.

Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.

Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of HHR Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. HHR Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HHR Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HHR Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HHR Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
