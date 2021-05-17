HHR Asset Management, LLC Buys Boeing Co, Adobe Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Five Below Inc, Elastic NV, Everbridge Inc

New Purchases: BA, ADBE, GWRE, TMUS, WISH, Z, RCL, JBLU, HLT, WYNN,

BA, ADBE, GWRE, TMUS, WISH, Z, RCL, JBLU, HLT, WYNN, Added Positions: AYX, V,

AYX, V, Reduced Positions: KMX, RH, BABA, SE, MSFT, WDAY, LYV, PYPL, HCAT, GOOG, ALGN, FB, BKNG, PVH, SBUX, CRM, INTU, MTCH, AMZN, NKE,

KMX, RH, BABA, SE, MSFT, WDAY, LYV, PYPL, HCAT, GOOG, ALGN, FB, BKNG, PVH, SBUX, CRM, INTU, MTCH, AMZN, NKE, Sold Out: FIVE, ESTC, EVBG, PD, HEI, SNAP, PINS, CRSP, EDIT, SGMO, ALLO, RGNX, MGTX, VYGR, FIXX, BLUE,

Berkeley Heights, NJ, based Investment company HHR Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, Adobe Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, ContextLogic Inc, sells Five Below Inc, Elastic NV, Everbridge Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Heico Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHR Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HHR Asset Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HHR Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhr+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RH (RH) - 92,209 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.09% Boeing Co (BA) - 206,100 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 107,010 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position PVH Corp (PVH) - 477,428 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 372,917 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.84%

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 206,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $479.705200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 107,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 467,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 127,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 986,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 525,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.