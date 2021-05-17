Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. Buys Analog Devices Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Sea, Bilibili Inc, Agora Inc

For the details of Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tree+line+advisors+%28hong+kong%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 830,000 shares, 32.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.51%
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 680,000 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 940,000 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio.
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 610,000 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.68%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 310,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
