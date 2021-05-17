Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. Buys Analog Devices Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Sea, Bilibili Inc, Agora Inc

New Purchases: ADI, FCX,

ADI, FCX, Reduced Positions: SE, BILI, API, ZLAB,

SE, BILI, API, ZLAB, Sold Out: BABA,

Investment company Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Sea, Bilibili Inc, Agora Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $573 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tree+line+advisors+%28hong+kong%29+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 830,000 shares, 32.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.51% Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 680,000 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% JD.com Inc (JD) - 940,000 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 610,000 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.68% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 310,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.