Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys BorgWarner Inc, Autoliv Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alleghany Corp, CarMax Inc

- New Purchases: BWA, ALV, CSCO, LMT, RYAAY,
- Added Positions: CVS, EBAY, KT, HOG, WBA, DOX,
- Reduced Positions: GS, Y, KMX, MS, BKR, BEN, XOM, BRK.B, AMG, C, AXP, BKNG, CMCSA, IVZ, STT, LYB, LUV, UNFI, AZO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kiltearn Partners LLP
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 1,671,630 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 6,383,565 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,506,458 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,860,496 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,290,125 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 912,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autoliv Inc (ALV)
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Autoliv Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.94 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $92.48. The stock is now traded at around $101.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 199,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 351,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 48,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Kiltearn Partners LLP initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $113.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Kiltearn Partners LLP added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $75.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 243,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.
