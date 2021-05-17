Engle Capital Management, L.P. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Eventbrite Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Repay Holdings Corp, Pegasystems Inc, GoDaddy Inc

New Purchases: SCHW, EB, SBNY, NICE, GPS, SI, GHVI, CRSA,

Investment company Engle Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Eventbrite Inc, Signature Bank, PTC Inc, NICE, sells Repay Holdings Corp, Pegasystems Inc, GoDaddy Inc, LivePerson Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engle Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Engle Capital Management, L.P. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $659 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 718,000 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,500,000 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 913,000 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 1,030,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% PTC Inc (PTC) - 295,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.67%

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 567,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $245.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 317,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.805100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in PTC Inc by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,467,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.