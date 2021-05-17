Engle Capital Management, L.P. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Eventbrite Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Repay Holdings Corp, Pegasystems Inc, GoDaddy Inc

- New Purchases: SCHW, EB, SBNY, NICE, GPS, SI, GHVI, CRSA,
- Added Positions: PTC, LYFT, MGI, LPLA,
- Reduced Positions: PEGA, GDDY, BILL, UTZ, DNB, NUAN, NET, FTDR, PAYA,
- Sold Out: RPAY, LPSN, PTON, AVLR, DOMO, ZI, GDRX, ZS,
For the details of Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engle+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Engle Capital Management, L.P.
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 718,000 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,500,000 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 913,000 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 1,030,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
- PTC Inc (PTC) - 295,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.67%
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 567,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,080,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $245.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 317,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.805100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in PTC Inc by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,467,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.Sold Out: Domo Inc (DOMO)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Engle Capital Management, L.P..
