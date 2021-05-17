Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fox Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Tiffany, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: ALXN, FOX, DISCK, RP, AJRD, HYG, RMGCU, FIII, PSFE, CCIV, ACII.U, VAQC, NXU.U, BPY, TSIBU, SRNGU, WPF, SLAC.U, HUGS.U, AUS.U, CCAC, XLE,
- Added Positions: IPHI, CEF, XLNX, WORK, SPYV,
- Reduced Positions: GRUB, VXX, PLTR,
- Sold Out: EV, TIF, SPY, NGHC, IWM, FOXA, EEM, GOEV, RIDE, QS, AMRN,
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 277,304 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 170,701 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 140,053 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.05%
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 1,316,596 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.71%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 600,000 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio.
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 170,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 468,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 368,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 92,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 140,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.849300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,316,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 147,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 363,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 158.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.
