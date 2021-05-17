Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fox Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Tiffany, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fox Corp, Discovery Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Tiffany, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fox Corp, Discovery Inc, Inphi Corp, RealPage Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Tiffany, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, GrubHub Inc, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunting+hill+global+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 277,304 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 170,701 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 140,053 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.05%
  4. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 1,316,596 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.71%
  5. Fox Corp (FOXA) - 600,000 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 170,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 468,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 368,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 92,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 140,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.849300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,316,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 147,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 363,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 158.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider