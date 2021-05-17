Logo
Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Comerica Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Sells Bridge Bancorp Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Signature Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Comerica Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Wells Fargo, Meritage Homes Corp, sells Bridge Bancorp Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Signature Bank, Bank of America Corp, Century Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/basswood+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,637,213 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.76%
  2. PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,924,948 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99%
  3. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,141,030 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
  4. Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) - 3,977,218 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.66%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,599,501 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.38%
New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 327,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 670,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in PCB Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 745,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 643,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 197,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 576,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 97.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 3,977,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 182.24%. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,217,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 113.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,832,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,599,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,924,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 53.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 569,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Sold Out: Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Preferred Bank. The sale prices were between $48.29 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.63 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53.

Sold Out: Financial Institutions Inc (FISI)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Financial Institutions Inc. The sale prices were between $22.39 and $32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.

Sold Out: Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Central Valley Community Bancorp. The sale prices were between $14.98 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $17.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
