Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Casa Systems Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, , Welbilt Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Benefit Street Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Casa Systems Inc, TPI Composites Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, The AES Corp, sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, , Welbilt Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benefit Street Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Benefit Street Partners LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benefit Street Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benefit+street+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benefit Street Partners LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,425,000 shares, 70.53% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 11,693,811 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
  4. Casa Systems Inc (CASA) - 1,338,543 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.93%
  5. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 165,000 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.26%
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 408,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Casa Systems Inc (CASA)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Casa Systems Inc by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,338,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 175.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 164,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Ladder Capital Corp by 88.77%. The purchase prices were between $9.44 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 107,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc by 89.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 104,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Apollo Investment Corp by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.



