Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Casa Systems Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, , Welbilt Inc

Investment company Benefit Street Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Casa Systems Inc, TPI Composites Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, The AES Corp, sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, , Welbilt Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benefit Street Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Benefit Street Partners LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,425,000 shares, 70.53% of the total portfolio. Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 11,693,811 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% Casa Systems Inc (CASA) - 1,338,543 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.93% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 165,000 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.26%

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 408,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Casa Systems Inc by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,338,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 175.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 164,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Ladder Capital Corp by 88.77%. The purchase prices were between $9.44 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 107,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc by 89.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 104,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Apollo Investment Corp by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.