ECP ControlCo, LLC Buys PG&E Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP

Investment company ECP ControlCo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, sells Vistra Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ECP ControlCo, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 16,911,664 shares, 66.17% of the total portfolio.
- Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) - 25,738,988 shares, 23.07% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 4,215,346 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,771,929 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.57%
- Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) - 5,631,349 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
ECP ControlCo, LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 4,215,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
ECP ControlCo, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
ECP ControlCo, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.
