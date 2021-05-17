Farallon Capital Management Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Mastercard Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Tiffany, New York Times Co, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: MA, GWPH, BBL, RVMD, BPMC, TLRY, TLRY, TPTX, BEAM, RP, QTRX, VAR, KVSC, CLVR, ORTX, KVSB, FVIV.U, ASZ.U, KAHC.U, RCEL, DISAU, CMRX, FRXB.U, DRIO, NGM, TINV, CVII.U, AAC.U, TWNT.U, PS, ARYD, LVRAU, JWSM.U, NXU.U, KVSA, RTPYU, PFDRU, GTPBU, VAQC, APGB.U, ACTDU, FNCH, FSRXU, SLAC.U, GSEVU, GMIIU, SRNGU, HARP, PHVS, SCOBU, AUS.U, TBA, CLAA.U, CGEM, FWAA, LCAHU, LCAHU, RXRAU, HERAU, IPVIU, SGFY, IPVF.U, AFMD, NGAB, NDACU, KURIU, LGACU, CCVI.U, IPVA.U, HMCO, CMIIU, GIIXU, FRSGU, NSTC.U, ANAC.U, TMAC.U, DGNU, SVFA, SNII.U, GTPAU, HIIIU, ACRS, LDHAU, LOKM.U, NSTD.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SLAMU,
- Added Positions: WLTW, TRU, IPHI, GOOG, FB, LU, EDU, ALNY, AON, EFX, BX, HLT, MSFT, CLGX, AVGO, TMUS, TMO, TGTX, RTX, AGIO, ENTA, KURA, ARWR, KRYS, ARNA, RCKT, CNST, CRM, SHW, FPRX, CRIS, INBX, CYTK,
- Reduced Positions: NYT, V, ANTM, FATE, CNC, SAGE, CHTR, IOVA, HWM, SRPT, BABA, QGEN, FOLD, AMRS, DMTK, BSX, NVAX, ZYME, GRFS, FGEN, IONS, MRTX, ARMK, APLS, BEKE, LNTH, EXEL, KRTX, WAB, IMGN, RC, EQ, AVRO, SVRA,
- Sold Out: TIF, ABBV, KSU, PACB, BMY, PRAX, XPO, NTLA, ACIA, ISEE, STTK, HMCOU, FDMT, MASS, ALPN, IVA,
These are the top 5 holdings of FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,235,000 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 404,351 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 4,069,181 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 3,124,200 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.59%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 2,454,194 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 985,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,278,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,000,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,609,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 694,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,318,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 224.59%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 3,124,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransUnion (TRU)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TransUnion by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $107.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,160,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,744,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,399,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,833,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,943,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)
Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.34 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $47.49.
