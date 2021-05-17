Farallon Capital Management Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Mastercard Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Tiffany, New York Times Co, Visa Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Farallon Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Mastercard Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, BHP Group PLC, TransUnion, sells Tiffany, New York Times Co, Visa Inc, Anthem Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Farallon Capital Management Llc owns 181 stocks with a total value of $17.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,235,000 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 404,351 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 4,069,181 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 3,124,200 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 224.59% Aon PLC (AON) - 2,454,194 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 985,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,278,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.62 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,000,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,609,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.71 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 694,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,318,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 224.59%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $265.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 3,124,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TransUnion by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $107.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,160,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,744,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,399,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,833,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,943,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.34 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $47.49.