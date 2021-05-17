Logo
Hawk Ridge Management LLC Buys Purple Innovation Inc, DISH Network Corp, Primo Water Corp, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Magellan Health Inc, Sonos Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Hawk Ridge Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Purple Innovation Inc, DISH Network Corp, Primo Water Corp, Valvoline Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Magellan Health Inc, Sonos Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, PROG Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hawk Ridge Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hawk Ridge Management LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hawk Ridge Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawk+ridge+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hawk Ridge Management LLC
  1. LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 1,297,947 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.30%
  2. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 1,811,093 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.82%
  3. Talend SA (TLND) - 1,315,470 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
  4. Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 1,872,137 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%
  5. Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 846,810 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.42%
New Purchase: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 1,744,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.099700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,320,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 2,758,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,489,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.087100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,467,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 591,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 80.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,811,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 49.30%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,297,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 846,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Sold Out: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Sold Out: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Mission Produce Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23.

Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)

Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hawk Ridge Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hawk Ridge Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hawk Ridge Management LLC keeps buying
