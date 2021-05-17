Hawk Ridge Management LLC Buys Purple Innovation Inc, DISH Network Corp, Primo Water Corp, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Magellan Health Inc, Sonos Inc

- New Purchases: PRPL, DISH, PRMW, VVV, ZNGA, OUT, ATGE, CNC, ACHC, PLNT, APG, SEE, PLT, FSRV, SSNC, GRSV, SVMK, CRSR, SCPL, GRSVU,
- Added Positions: APO, LIVN, CBOE, FTDR, SMCI, USFD,
- Reduced Positions: MIC, SONO, CHNG, ITGR, TWTR, UPWK, RMR, RVI, TLND, SPNV.U, STAY,
- Sold Out: MGLN, PRG, AAN, IPOE, AVO, KBR, ACM, FCN, ASR, PLYA, TRIP, PSN, RTPZ.U,
For the details of Hawk Ridge Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hawk+ridge+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 1,297,947 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.30%
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 1,811,093 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.82%
- Talend SA (TLND) - 1,315,470 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 1,872,137 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%
- Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) - 846,810 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.42%
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 1,744,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.099700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,320,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 2,758,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,489,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.087100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,467,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 591,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 80.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 1,811,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 49.30%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,297,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 846,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.Sold Out: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.Sold Out: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in Mission Produce Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23.Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)
Hawk Ridge Management LLC sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89.
