Monday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Niu fall despite positive guidance

Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded in the red on Monday, with all three indexes down and the market predicting higher inflation. The Dow Jones fell 0.27% to 34,290, the S&P 500 Index retreated 0.43% to 4,156 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.80% to 13,322.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.15%, Germany's Dax slid 0.13%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.28% and Spain's Ibex 35 gained 0.39%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.92%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 1.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.59% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.78%.

Niu Technologies releases earnings report

Shares of Niu Technologies (

NIU, Financial) fell 0.2% on Monday to $29.15 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

Revenue grew 135% year over year to $83.54 million, beating estimates by $5.03 million. It posted a gain of 1 cent per share, falling 2 cents short of analysts' estimates.

CEO Dr. Yan Li had the following to say:

"Our sales volume increased by 272.6% in the first quarter driven by retail network expansion and effective branding and marketing activities in China. The international sales volume however decreased mainly due to COVID-19, especially the recent lockdowns in Europe, and a more challenging environment for international shipping. Since April, the international markets began to recover gradually, and we delivered approximately 3,800 units in April."

For the three months ended March 31, e-scooter sales from the Chinese market were 406.3 million yuan ($63.09 million), an increase of 207.3%, due to retail network expansion and effective branding and marketing activities in China. In international markets, revenue was 38.9 million yuan, down 27.7%, driven by the pandemic and a more challenging environment.

Further, the gross margin was 23.8%, up from 23.6% in the first quarter of last year, while the operating expenses inched up 43.1% from the same period of 2020.

Looking ahead the second quarter, Niu expects revenue between 900 million and 1.03 billion yuan, representing a year-over-year increase in the range of 40% to 60%.

Niu's shares have retreated 1.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 12.5%.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.