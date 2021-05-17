Monday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded in the red on Monday, with all three indexes down and the market predicting higher inflation. The Dow Jones fell 0.27% to 34,290, the S&P 500 Index retreated 0.43% to 4,156 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.80% to 13,322.

Gainers

HanesBrands Inc. ( HBI ) +3.4%

Mckesson Corp. ( MCK ) +3.1%

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. ( COG ) +3.0%

Marathon Petroleum Corp. ( MPC ) +2.5%

Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK ) +2.1%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. ( HPE ) +2.1%

Losers

Albemarle Corp. ( ALB ) -3.9%

Lowe's Companies Inc. ( LOW ) -2.9%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) -2.3%

Rollins Inc. ( ROL ) -2.6%

Walt Disney Co. ( DIS ) -2.4%

Financial) -2.4% Lennar Corp. (LEN) -2.3%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.15%, Germany's Dax slid 0.13%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.28% and Spain's Ibex 35 gained 0.39%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.92%, India's BSE Sensex advanced 1.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.59% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.78%.

Niu Technologies releases earnings report

Shares of Niu Technologies ( NIU, Financial) fell 0.2% on Monday to $29.15 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

Revenue grew 135% year over year to $83.54 million, beating estimates by $5.03 million. It posted a gain of 1 cent per share, falling 2 cents short of analysts' estimates.

CEO Dr. Yan Li had the following to say:

"Our sales volume increased by 272.6% in the first quarter driven by retail network expansion and effective branding and marketing activities in China. The international sales volume however decreased mainly due to COVID-19, especially the recent lockdowns in Europe, and a more challenging environment for international shipping. Since April, the international markets began to recover gradually, and we delivered approximately 3,800 units in April."

For the three months ended March 31, e-scooter sales from the Chinese market were 406.3 million yuan ($63.09 million), an increase of 207.3%, due to retail network expansion and effective branding and marketing activities in China. In international markets, revenue was 38.9 million yuan, down 27.7%, driven by the pandemic and a more challenging environment.

Further, the gross margin was 23.8%, up from 23.6% in the first quarter of last year, while the operating expenses inched up 43.1% from the same period of 2020.

Looking ahead the second quarter, Niu expects revenue between 900 million and 1.03 billion yuan, representing a year-over-year increase in the range of 40% to 60%.

Niu's shares have retreated 1.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 12.5%.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

