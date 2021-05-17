Aware's Knomi Named Best Product in Passwordless Authentication

Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes Knomi in 2021 Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., ( AWRE), a leading global provider of biometric-based authentication software products, solutions and services, is pleased to announce that it has received a prestigious 2021 Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine for its Knomi mobile biometric authentication platform. Knomi was named as the winner for Best Product in Passwordless Authentication due to its field proven capability to protect against cybersecurity threats by replacing theft-prone passwords with secure biometric authentication technology.

Knomi is a mobile biometric authentication framework that uses face and voice recognition to enable highly secure and convenient multifactor authentication, eliminating the need for cumbersome and less secure passwords. With individuals increasingly reliant on mobile devices to access their personal information and assets, Knomi provides a safe and secure method to protect them against hackers and other cybersecurity threats.

With large scale data breaches and identity theft in the news almost daily, demand for stronger, passwordless authentication solutions like Knomi has never been greater, said Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware. Knomi was designed to address the increasing need for a secure, convenient authentication method that isnt reliant on passwords. Winning this award further cements Knomis status as a world class passwordless authentication solution, and we are thrilled with the result.

The Global InfoSec Awards recognize companies and products that demonstrate innovation in the world of cyber defense. With its use of face and voice matching, spoof-resistant liveness detection, and flexible device-, server- and browser-based options for customers, Knomi meets these qualifications directly, and stands apart as a clear leader in passwordless authentication technology.

Aware embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrows threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach, said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Aware was presented with the Global InfoSec Award for Best Product in Passwordless Authentication at the 2021 RSA Conference. To learn more about Knomis award-winning features and benefits, visit Awares website.

About Aware

Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazines ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking Whats Next? so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2acccb9d-20bf-4c19-9dd6-d32b4926c81b